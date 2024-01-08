How to complete The Glowing Shard quest in WoW Classic

WoW Classic’s dungeons are full of quests, and some of them are available to pick up during your dungeon run. Although most quests that take place in dungeons need to be started before you enter, others can begin once you defeat a boss or interact with an item.

One such quest is available in the Wailing Caverns. After clearing out the Wailing Caverns dungeon and defeating its final boss, Mutanas the Devourer, you’ll earn an item called the Glowing Shard, which begins a quest of the same name.

Here’s how you can complete the Glowing Shard and track down the multiple NPCs needed to progress its objectives.

Where to find Sputtervalve and Falla Sagewind in WoW Classic for The Glowing Shard quest

The quest instructs you to bring the Glowing Shard to someone in Ratchet who might know more about its origin and usefulness. The NPC you want to talk to in Ratchet once you have the Glowing Shard is a Goblin named Sputtervalve, and they can be found at coordinates [63, 37] in the Barrens. He is located under a canopy, near a bar and some crates next to the flight master in Ratchet.

Sputtervalve is the NPC you must speak with to progress The Glowing Shard. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you speak to Sputtervalve in Ratchet, you’ll then be directed to return to a spot near the Wailing Caverns, where you can turn in the quest. The Glowing Shard can be completed for good to the north of the Wailing Caverns entrance, on top of a hill near coordinates [46, 32]. Upon reaching the top of the mountain, speak with Falla Sagewind, a Tauren woman who will reward you with some experience, as well as another quest called “In Nightmares.”

That quest will take you to Archdruid Hamuul Runetotem, who is located in Thunder Bluff’s Elder Rise. Alliance players can turn that quest in with Mathrengyl Bearwalker in Darnassus. Once you turn in that quest, you’ll be awarded the choice of either the Talbar Mantle (cloth shoulders) or Quagmire Galoshes (mail boots).