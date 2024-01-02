WoW SoD: How to get the Wind Serpent pet for Hunters in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

The best pet you can ask for.

Having a pet isn’t just a feature of the Hunter class in WoW Classic, it’s a staple and requirement for leveling, taking on tough elite enemies, and providing value in end-game raids. And during Season of Discovery, pets with special abilities like the Wind Serpent are even more valuable.

These tiny dragon pets are some of the best in the offensive pet class and have a versatile diet of bread, fish, and meat, meaning they’re easy to keep happy. Their special ability is also one of the most valuable of all Hunter pets.

Why you should tame the Wind Serpent in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

The Wind Serpent has one of the best abilities that a Hunter pet can have: Lightning Breath. The Lightning Breath spell deals Nature damage, which means it ignores armor altogether. Lightning Breath also can be cast from up to 20 yards away, meaning the Wind Serpent doesn’t have to be at risk in melee range to cast it, though its default offensive action Bite does require it to be close.

In Season of Discovery, Lightning Breath is even more valuable thanks to the seasonal Cobra Strikes rune. Hunters with Cobra Strikes engraved on their chest piece can instantly cast the ability to cause their next two pet special attacks (including Lightning Breath) to critically hit.

Tip: To get the Cobra Strikes rune, purchase Freshwater Snapper Bait from Zixi, a neutral goblin vendor in Hillsbrad Foothills. Use the bait on the small fishing boat in the lake south of Tarren Mill to spawn and defeat the elite turtle Koartul. Koartul will drop the rune as loot.

Wind Serpent pet locations in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Your earliest source of Wind Serpents. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you unlock the ability to tame pets, you can head to the Barrens to find a Deviate Coiler or a Thunderhawk Hatchling. Deviate Coilers can be found just south of the Crossroads near the Wailing Caverns entrance, while Thunderhawk Hatchlings can be found just south of there and north of Camp Taujaro. There are also elite level 20 Wind Serpents within the Wailing Caverns entrance itself.

Tip: The Barrens is much harder for Alliance characters to reach than for Horde ones. To get to the Barrens safely, take the boat from Booty Bay over to Ratchet.

To train your pet with rank six Lightning Breath, the highest rank for that ability, you will need to tame the one specific Wind Serpent in the family that has the ability at that rank. According to Wowhead, that Wind Serpent is Son of Hakkar, a unique elite Wind Serpent that can be found in the Zul’Gurub raid. You will need to be level 60 to even attempt to tame Son of Hakkar, but even then it’s a difficult challenge.

Rank five Lightning Breath, if you’re unable to tame Son of Hakkar, can be acquired by taming different Wind Serpents in the Temple of Atal’Hakkar dungeons in Swamp of Sorrows.