WoW SoD: How to get Cobra Strikes Hunter Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Hunters’ playstyle hasn’t really changed much in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery with the addition of runes. But, you can still elevate their damage, by using runes like Cobra Strike.

The rune is pivotal for Hunters who choose the Beast Mastery route. Once engraved on the chest slot, Cobra Strikes allows critical hits with Shots to cause your pet’s next two special attacks to also critically hit. Therefore, if you play as a Beast Mastery Hunter and are looking to enhance both yours and your pet’s damage, Cobra Strikes is the way to go.

Like with many runes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery, finding Cobra Strikes isn’t straightforward. Luckily, it’s not that tricky either, and requires you to travel to one of the zones in Eastern Kingdoms. Here’s all you need to do.

How to get Cobra Strikes Hunter Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

First, you need to hit level 25, as you will have to eventually defeat a level 25 elite mob, which might be tough otherwise. Once you do, travel to Hillsbrad Foothills and find Zixil, the travelling goblin vendor in the zone.

Once you find Zixil, purchase Freshwater Snapper Bait from him, which costs 20 silver. Afterward, you need to travel to a small lake south of the Tarren Mill, and get on a tiny fishing boat that’s on it. There, you have to use the item you just bought, which will spawn Koartul, a 25 level elite mob that drops Cobra Strikes rune.

Where to find Zixil and Koartul in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

With the details sorted on how to get Cobra Strikes Hunter rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery, let’s dive into how to find both Zixil and Koartul. The former is a wandering vendor from Southshore to Tarren Mill, and you can find them on the road between the two locations. Koartul, on the other hand, can be found on a small lake beneath Tarren Mill.

You can see the locations you need above | Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Mateusz Miter

The area you can find Zixil in has been highlighted on the map above with red rectangles. The blue one, on the other hand, shows the lake where you can spawn Koartul once you get on a boat.