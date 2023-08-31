How to find and tame the Broken Tooth Hunter pet in WoW Classic

Here's how to tame what many players call the best Hunter pet in WoW Classic.

Broken Tooth is a go-to favorite for Hunters in World of Warcraft Classic.

The special named cat is arguably the best Hunter pet in the game, and it’s mostly because of how much damage you’re able to deal with him. Regardless of whether you’re doing PvE or PvP content, Broken Tooth is a must-have if your primary goal is damage.

Broken Tooth has an abnormally high attack speed, averaging one attack per second. When you combine that with the fact that cats have one of the highest base damage outputs out of all pets in the game, it becomes a no-brainer as to why you’ll want this rare elite mob in your stable.

Taming Broken Tooth is a difficult task, though, as the cat is classified as a rare elite mob with a pretty long respawn timer. If you miss him, you’re going to have to wait around in the Badlands for quite some time before you even get the chance to tame him again.

Here’s where you can find and tame Broken Tooth for yourself in WoW Classic.

Broken Tooth WoW Classic spawn location

Broken Tooth is a level 37 rare elite enemy. He’s got a silver dragon around his nameplate, which means he’s serious business. Make sure you’re stacked up on armor and HP buffs before you try to tame him as you could potentially get hit hard by his heavy damage output if you’re unprepared.

There are three locations where Broken Tooth spawns and patrols. You can find the cat east of Uldaman, south of the Angor Fortress, or just east of the Badlands’ northernmost butte.

Broken Tooth’s spawn points, as shown by the red circles above. Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports

Perhaps the most effective way to track down Broken Tooth was found early on in WoW’s history. A comment on WoW database and coverage site Wowhead (then known as Thottbot) from 2005 recommends to stand at coordinates [50, 24] in the Badlands and use the Hunter ability Eagle Eye to get a clear view of all three of those spawn points.

Related: All dungeons in World of Warcraft Classic

It could take several hours for Broken Tooth to spawn. We recommend downloading an NPC-scanning addon to keep track of any rare elites that pop up in your nearby area. This will give you a notification in-game when Broken Tooth appears in your general vicinity.

About the author