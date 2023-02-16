Who is Kurog Grimtotem? WoW: Dragonflight raid boss lore and story, explained

Most World of Warcraft players will recognize Kurog Grimtotem as a raid boss from Dragonflight’s first raid, the Vault of the Incarnates. But Kurog actually has deep-reaching roots as a significant character in WoW’s lore, with ties dating back to the events prior to the start of the Dragonflight expansion.

And although Kurog may be an important boss in this raid tier—especially if you’re in need of a chest piece or Controlled Current Technique—he has a pretty sizable impact on the lore of the game.

Here’s everything you need to know about Kurog Grimtotem’s backstory, as well as why we’re actually delving into the Vault of the Incarnates to take him head on.

Why are we fighting Kurog Grimtotem in the Vault of the Incarnates?

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Kurog Grimtotem, as his surname implies, is a member of the Grimtotem clan. Prior to the events of the Cataclysm expansion, the Grimtotem clan made an attempt to take over the capital city of the Tauren, Thunder Bluff. This evil clan of Tauren has always had a plan to undermine the Bloodhoof family, and prior to the Cataclysm expansion, they nearly did so completely when Magatha Grimtotem indirectly poisoned Tauren chieftain Cairne Bloodhoof via Garrosh Hellscream’s weapon in a duel.

Kurog Grimtotem is a loyal follower of Magatha, although his deeds and intentions are way more far-reaching than Magatha’s political escapades. While Magatha Grimtotem wanted to rule all Tauren, Kurog is more focused on taking over the world via the power of Raszageth and the Primalists.

Kurog made his first appearance in WoW lore in the short story “The Vow Eternal,” which was written by fantasy author Christie Golden and published in 2022. The story details the wedding between Lor’themar Theron, lord of the Blood Elves, and First Arcanist Thalyssra, leader of the Nightborne. At the wedding, which is held at the estate of Ly’leth Lunastre in Suramar, Kurog attends without an invite and begins to start a conflict with Wrathion, referring to his Black Dragonflight as “the most unnatural of all [Dragonflights].”

Related: Should you choose Wrathion or Sabellian in WoW Dragonflight?

Kurog and Wrathion exchange heated words with one another at the wedding before the Tauren is escorted out of the event. He parts the wedding with the words “Soon you will all know the true power of the Tauren.”

Later down the road, Kurog appears on the Forbidden Reach, the starting zone for WoW’s newest race-class combination: Dracthyr Evokers. In the Dracthyr starting experience, players can witness Kurog releasing Raszageth the Storm-Eater from her prison. After freeing her, Kurog informs Raszageth that the other Primal Incarnates are imprisoned in the Vault of the Incarnates, and it is assumed that the two of them travel there together since they both end up being bosses in the back-end of the raid.

Just as he was a follower of Magatha Grimtotem, Kurog is a loyal disciple of Raszageth. He is the most important accomplice in her mission to release the Incarnates from their prison deep within the Vault. Putting an end to Kurog also means putting a dent in the plans of the Primalists, the main antagonist faction associated with Dragonflight’s main story.