Dracthyr Evokers are now live in World of Warcraft’s Dragonflight pre-patch

Phase two of the Dragonflight pre-patch is now live. Other than balancing changes focused on buffing Druids and addressing the nightmare that’s Holy Paladin, the second phase is, most importantly, bringing Dracthyr Evokers, the Forbidden Reach, Primal Storms event, and a new dungeon—Uldaman Legacy of Tyr.

After Blizzard Entertainment performs the regular weekly maintenance—which will last from 9am to 5pm CT—Dracthyr Evokers, the Forbidden Reach, Primal Storms event, and the new dungeon will be available.

Dracthyr Evokers are a new race and class combination that will have two specializations: Preservation and Devastation. Preservation is a healing spec that combines the power of bronze and green dragonflight to heal allies in need. Devastation, on the other hand, is a mid-range caster class excelling in AoE encounters that combines the power of red and blue dragonflight. If you’re looking to learn more about Dracthyr, you can find a comprehensive guide on them here.

Since Dracthyr Evokers start at level 58, they will have their own starting zone called the Forbidden Reach. Designed as a training ground for young dragonkin, the Forbidden Reach is a perfect place to learn the ins and outs of this new class.

While we are still learning what our new toys can do, we can help Azeroth to repel the Primalist forces with a new Primal Storms event. On top of that, you can use this event to pick up catch-up gear and complete new quests.

World of Warcraft’s Dragonflight expansion officially releases on Nov. 28.