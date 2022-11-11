WoW Dragonflight phase 2 patch notes: Dracthyr, the Forbidden Reach, and more

Phase one of Dragonflight began on Oct. 25, with Blizzard Entertainment presenting us with the return of the talent trees, Rated Solo Shuffle, new accessibility features, and revamped HUD UI system. Phase two of Dragonflight will start after the next weekly reset, on Nov. 15.

Aside from the balancing changes, phase two is finally introducing the Primal Storms event, Dracthyr Evokers, the Forbbiden Reach, and a reworked dungeon—Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr.

According to Blizzard’s release schedule, Dragonflight will release on Nov. 28 worldwide. With Dragonflight launch, we can finally set sail for the mysterious Dragon Isles that have been hidden from curious eyes for over 20,000 years.

Almost a month after we set sail for the Dragon Isles, a new raid, Vault of the Incarnates, will release, on Dec. 13. It will also mark the beginning of season one of Dragonflight with a new Mythic+ dungeon pool and the PvP season officially starting.

Before we dive deep into the secrets of the Dragon Isles and help Queen Alexstraza restore the piece, we’ll take a look at what’s coming to the game with Dragonflight phase two.

Dracthyr Evokers make their first appearance in World of Warcraft

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

After the regular maintenance held scheduled for Nov. 15 for North America and Nov. 16 for Europe, Dracthyr Evokers will make their first appearance in WoW. In other words, you can create your own Dracthyr Evoker, and start leveling it as you make your final preparations for the release of the expansion. Dracthyr Evokers will start their journey with level 58 in a secluded zone on the Dragon Isles, the Forbbiden Reach.

If you want to learn more about Dracthyr Evokers, including their start zone, general information, specializations, and racials, you can do that here.

The new starting zone opens

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

With Dracthyr Evokers finally coming to the game, their starting zone—the Forbidden Reach—will become available. Designed by Neltharion, the Forbidden Reach is a training ground for all aspiring Draythyr soldiers who seek to join either the Alliance of the Horde and serve the same leaders they do.

Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr opens

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Originally, Uldaman was an ancient titan facility where we discovered the fabled Discs of Norgannon. Now, Queen Alexstraza learned there are more ancient relics and secrets hiding in the depths of Uldaman and she’ll send us back into Badlands to recover ancient secrets that might help her and dragonkin restore their power and recover from years of slumber.

Primal Storms begins

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The Primalists are starting their invasion of Azeroth. Repel their forces with new quests and world events, and, of course, pick up some loot.

Class balancing

Druid

Balance Druid

Syzygy has been renamed to Orbital Strike.

Feral Druid

Brutal Slash now replaces Swipe in Bear Form. Brutal Slash does not cost energy or generate combo points while in Bear Form.

Guardian Druid

Scintillating Moonlight, Twin Moonfire, and Galactic Guardian are now after the 20-point gate.

Survival of the Fittest, After the Wildfire/Guardian of Elune choice node, and Soul of the Forest are now after the eight-point gate.

Dream of Cenarius has been split out of its choice node with Ursoc’s Fury.

Maul damage increased by 40 percent.

Mangle damage increased by 15 percent.

Twin Moonfire damage bonus to Moonfire reduced to 10 percent.

Guardian of Elune’s Mangle now increases the duration of your next Ironfur by three seconds.

After the Wildfire healing increased by 50 percent.

Ursoc’s Endurance duration increased to two seconds.

Hunter

Marksmanship Hunter

The chance to gain bonus Wind Arrows from the Legacy of the Windrunners talent should more consistently match the listed talent values.

Survival Hunter

Deadly Duo has been redesigned – While Spearhead is active, Mongoose Bite increases the damage of your next Kill Command by 40 percent and the reset chance of your next Kill Command by 25 percent, stacking up to three times. Kill Command cooldown resets extend the duration of Spearhead by 1.5 seconds.

Monk

Summon White Tiger no longer stops dealing damage when it’s crowd-controlled.

Brewmaster Anvil and Stave’s tooltip now specifies its proc cooldown.

Mistweaver Monk

Unison now additionally functions with Jade Serpent Statue’s Soothing Mist.

Paladin

Holy Paladin

Light of the Martyr now costs 9 percent of base mana (was seven percent).

Barrier of Faith now costs 16 percent of base mana (was 9.5 percent).

Tyr’s Deliverance now costs 12 percent of base mana (was zero percent).

Crusader Strike now costs 10 percent of base mana (was 11 percent).

Holy Light now costs 16 percent of base mana (was 15 percent).

Priest

Discipline Priest

Sins of the Many is now a passive learned at level 12.

Increases damage by 30 percent (was 12 percent).

Damage increase diminishes above five Atonement applications (was one).

Sins of the Many has been replaced with Blaze of Light in the talent tree.

Blaze of Light increases the damage of your Smite and Penance by eight percent/15 percent and Penance increases or decreases your target’s movement speed by 25 percent/50 percent for two seconds.

Blaze of Light is no longer a PvP Talent.

Evangelism once again has a 1.5-minute cooldown (was three minutes).

Spell damage heals all targets affected by Atonement for 40 percent of damage done (was 50 percent).

Power Word: Radiance now applies Atonement for 60 percent of its normal duration (was 50 percent).

Schism increases spell damage to the target by 15 percent (was 25 percent).

Malicious Intent increases the duration of Schism by six seconds (was three seconds).

Harsh Discipline has been redesigned – Every 10 / five casts of Smite, your next Penance is free and fires an additional three bolts. (Was: When Atonement has healed a total of 200 / 100 times, your next Penance is free and fires three additional bolts).

Light’s Wrath now has a five percent damage variance.

Holy Priest

All damaging abilities reduced by 10 percent.

Divine Favor: Chastise’s damage bonus decreased to 30 percent (was 50 percent).

duration of existing Renews.

Prayer of Mending’s tooltip now correctly states it has up to four jumps.

Shadow Priest

Insanity should always display now as Shadow whether in Shadowform, Voidform, or not in any form.

Mind Sear now requires Shadowform for it to be cast.

Shaman

Elemental Shaman

Lightning Rod can now trigger from Lava Beam in addition to Chain Lightning.

Enhancement Shaman

Gathering Storms has been renamed to Converging Storms.

Warrior

Sidearm damage increased by 25 percent.

Arms Warrior

Bloodsurge’s chance to trigger is now 10 percent (was 15 percent).

Tactician grants a 1.3 percent chance per Rage spent to reset Overpower (was 1.4 percent).

Deft Experience grants a 0.5 percent increase to Tactician per rank (was 0.45 percent).

War Machine now grants five Rage per enemy killed (was 10).

Bladestorm now generates 20 Rage.

Executioner’s Precision now causes Execute to increase the damage of your next Mortal Strike by 30 percent (was 25 percent).

Hurricane now causes you to go into an unstoppable Bladestorm.

Fury Warrior

Titanic Rage now causes Odyn’s Fury to Enrage you, deal 10 percent increased damage, and grants you two to four stacks of Whirlwind. Titanic Rage also reduces the cooldown of Odyn’s Fury by 10 seconds.

Odyn’s Fury bleed effect now shows up on enemy debuff bars.

Onslaught now triggers Enrage before damage is dealt.

Onslaught now generates 30 Rage (was 20). Now correctly modifies the tooltip to mention enrage if you have Tenderize talented.

Tenderize now also causes Onslaught to grant you three stacks of Slaughtering Strikes.

Titanic Rage now triggers Enrage before damage is dealt.

Reckless Abandon now makes Recklessness grant 50 Rage and Rampage greatly empowers your next two Bloodthirsts and Raging Blows.

Ashen Juggernaut now lasts 15 seconds (was 12 seconds).

Hack and Slash chance to trigger increased to 25 percent (was 20 percent).

Dancing Blades now also increases auto attack damage.

Bloodcraze now applies one stack when you Bloodthirst, it is no longer is applied from chained attacks.

Protection Warrior

Bloodsurge chance to trigger is now 10 percent (was 15 percent).

New Talent: Defender’s Aegis – Shield Wall gains one additional charge, and its cooldown is reduced by 30 seconds.

Unbreakable Will talent has been removed.

Battering Ram now also increases auto-attack damage by 20 percent.

Covenant balancing

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The Deepening Bond effect earned through Renown is now one percent movement speed in the Shadowlands with each rank (was two percent Stamina each rank).

New toys

New Toy: Seed of Renewed Souls – Embrace the spirits of the weald, transforming into your Soulshape. Available from Lady Muunn in Heart of the Forest.

PvP

Dampening (Arena healing reduction) now starts at 10 percent in Arenas and Solo Shuffle, but continues to increase at current starting time and rate.

Dampening now starts at three minutes in three-vs-three Arenas (was five minutes).

Solo Shuffle

Deserter penalty rating increased to 150 (was 100).

Protection Paladins will remain classified as “healers” and will only be placed in matches where the other healer is also a Protection Paladin.

The remaining tank specializations will be classified as a damage dealer, with a maximum of one tank damage dealer permitted in the match.

Class balancing in PvP Combat

Druid

Regrowth’s initial heal is no longer reduced by 15 percent.

Hunter

Kill Command no longer deals 15 percent reduced damage.

Marksmanship Hunter

Aimed Shot no longer deals 15 percent increased damage.

Rapid Fire no longer deals 10 percent increased damage.

Mage

Arcane Mage

Arcane Missiles no longer deals 15 percent increased damage.

Fire Mage

Meteor is now 100 percent effective in PvP Combat (was 80 percent).

Fireball no longer deals 15 percent increased damage.

Pyroblast no longer deals 15 percent reduced damage.

Frost Mage

Ice Lance no longer deals 15 percent increased damage.

Comet Storm no longer deals 10 percent reduced damage.

Monk

Mistweaver Monk

Enveloping Mist no longer heals for an additional 10 percent.

Vivify no longer heals for an additional 10 percent.

Paladin

Holy Paladin

Aura of Reckoning now increases the damage of Judgment by 100 percent (was 200 percent).

Retribution Paladin

Radiant Decree is now 100 percent effective in PvP combat (was 68 percent).

Divine Storm no longer deals 10 percent reduced damage.

Priest

Power Word: Shield absorb value no longer increased by 10 percent.

Holy Priest

Renew’s heal is no longer increased by 15 percent.

Shadow Priest

Vampiric Touch no longer deals 10 percent increased damage.

Rogue

Outlaw Rogue

Between the Eyes no longer deals nine percent reduced damage.

Subtlety Rogue

Eviscerate no longer deals 10 percent reduced damage.

Shaman

Restoration Shaman

Riptide’s heal is no longer reduced by 15 percent.

Warlock

Dark Pact is no longer increased by 20 percent.

Corruption no longer increased by 45 percent.

Affliction Warlock

Agony no longer deals 15 percent increased damage.

Corruption no longer deals 15 percent increased damage.

Siphon Life no longer deals 15 percent increased damage.

Shadow Bolt no longer deals 10 percent increased damage.

Unstable Affliction no longer deals 15 percent increased damage.

Warrior

Arms Warrior