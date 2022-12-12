All bosses in WoW’s Vault of the Incarnates

Get ready for the first eight bosses of Dragonflight raiding.

Season one of World of Warcraft‘s latest expansion, Dragonflight, is almost here. With it comes the arrival of Mythic+ dungeons and, of course, the first new raid: Vault of the Incarnates.

Normal, Heroic, and Mythic difficulties will open on Tuesday, Dec. 12, with the three Raid Finder/LFR wings releasing on Dec. 19, Jan. 2, and Jan. 16, respectively, and with a minimum item level requirement of 359.

The tiers will also, like in previous expansions, drop gear with strength relative to the difficulty of the raid run as follows:

Tier Bosses one to four Bosses five and six (Wing Bosses) Bosses seven and eight (Final Bosses) Raid Finder/LFR 376 382 385 Normal 389 395 398 Heroic 402 408 411 Mythic 415 421 424

Vault of the Incarnates features eight bosses, broken up into the three above sections as far as loot quality is concerned. But the Raid Finder wings are sorted slightly differently, with Wing One (The Primal Bulwark) consisting of Eranog, Dathea, and The Primal Council, Wing Two (Caverns of Infusion) featuring Kurog Grimtotem, Sennarth, and Terros, and Wing Three (Fury of the Storm) including Broodkeeper Diurna and Raszageth the Storm-Eater.

Here are all of the bosses in Vault of the Incarnates, plus their descriptions from the in-game Adventure Guide/Dungeon Journal.

First four

Eranog

“Eranog, commander of the Primalist forces, is relentless in his pursuit of power. With the Incarnates’ release imminent, Eranog summons the whole of his army and will not hesitate to sacrifice his devoted followers to achieve victory.”

Terros

“Primalists sought to pull Terros, an unyielding force of destruction, from the elemental plane. However, their ritual was interrupted. Trapped between two worlds, this hulking terror seeks to free himself and obliterate eveything in his path.”

The Primal Council

“These masters of the elements are ruthless in their pursuit of power. Embar Firepath is as merciless as the fire she commands. Opalfang wields the might of the earth to crush her enemies. Krados Icewrath is cold and cruel, while his sibling Dathea Stormlash is as wild and unpredictable as a raging storm.”

Sennarth

“Sennarth, Kurog Grimtotem’s most vicious creation, is a massive arachnid infused with the unforgiving cold. Her singular purpose is to guard her brood of thousands, awaiting the day they’ll hatch and enshroud Azeroth in a web of winter.”

Wing Bosses

Dathea, Ascended

“Driven manic by her defeat, Dathea strikes a bargain with Raszageth to attain even greater power. Imbued with a fraction of the Incarnate’s strength, Dathea gains control of the wind itself and unleashes its ferocity to tear her enemies apart.”

Kurog Grimtotem

“Once a prized pupil of Magatha Grimtotem, this master of the primal elements is preparing to unleash his most devastating creations. If Kurog is not stopped, his entities of storm, fire, ice, and earth will wreak havoc across the whole of Azeroth.”

Final Bosses

Broodkeeper Diurna

“Broodkeeper Diurna is the fierce guardian of the Primalist Clutchwarren. She devotes her considerable strength to protest the unhatched and seeks vengeance for the one she lost.”

Raszageth the Storm-Eater

“Raszageth devoutly believes that dragonkind was meant to be as wild and free as the storm itself. Should she succeed at freeing her fellow Incarnates from their ancient prison, Raszageth and her kin will topple the Aspects and scour the world clean of every trace of the Titans’ influence.”