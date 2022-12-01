Where to get Glowing Titan Orb in WoW Dragonflight

Just like any other World of Warcraft expansion, Dragonflight has tons of new currencies and their designated vendors scattered in the hub city, Valddraken. Bloody Tokens, Dragon Glyph Embers, Dragon Isles Supplies, and Glowing Titan Orbs, to name a few. Each of them, naturally, has its own source and use.

Glowing Titan Orbs are a crafting reagent that can be used for Enchanting or buying cosmetics at Renown vendors across the Dragon Isles. Since they are rare and valuable, finding them might be tricky.

So, here’s how and where to get Glowing Titan Orbs in Dragonflight.

What are Glowing Titan Orbs used for in WoW Dragonflight?

Glowing Titan Orbs are classified as a crafting reagent. They will be most frequently used by Enchanters to craft enchants like Earthen Devotion or any Weapon Devotions. Other than that, this will be the currency used to purchase transmog appearances at Renown Vendors.

What can you buy with Glowing Titan Orbs in WoW Dragonflight?

With Glowing Titan Orbs, you can purchase transmogs from Cobalt Assembly, Valdrakken Accord, and Wrathion and Sabellian.

Faction Item Cost Cobalt Assembly Cobalt Guardian’s Cutlass 600 Dragon Isles Supplies, 10 Serevite Ore, and one Glowing Titan Orb Valdrakken Accord Ancient Titan Blunderbuss 600 Dragon Isles Supplies, 10 Serevite Ore, and one Glowing Titan Orb Valdrakken Accord Titan Gatekeeper’s Shield 600 Dragon Isles Supplies, 10 Serevite Ore, and one Glowing Titan Orb Valdrakken Accord Titan Keeper’s Gladius 600 Dragon Isles Supplies, 10 Serevite Ore, and one Glowing Titan Orb Valdrakken Accord Titan Watcher’s Scepter 600 Dragon Isles Supplies, one Eternity Amber, and one Glowing Titan Orb Wrathion and Sabellian Obsidian Guard’s Cutlass 600 Dragon Isles Supplies, 10 Serevite Ore, and one Glowing Titan Orb

Where to get Glowing Titan Orbs in WoW Dragonflight

Glowing Titan Orbs can drop from elite NPCs in the Waking Shores called Disoriented Watchers. The mob has roughly a five percent chance to drop a Glowing Titan Orb. Depending on the server, you can sell this for about 7000 gold since the item is incredibly rare and valuable.