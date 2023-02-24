How to send Primal Chaos to alt characters in WoW: Dragonflight

Primal Chaos is one of the most valuable items in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight since it can only be acquired through endgame activities. Primal Chaos is most commonly used as a crafting reagent for high-level gear. When crafters make gear pieces that use Sparks of Ingenuity, Primal Chaos will also be needed to complete the recipe and outfit characters with particularly strong items.

Primal Chaos is usually needed on players’ alternate characters (alts) due to the fact that the item level 392 gear you can craft with it is almost always going to be a major upgrade for fresh level 70 characters.

While your main character might have an abundance of Primal Chaos, your alts could be struggling to get the Primal Chaos that they need to craft gear. Luckily, there’s an easy way to transfer any excess Primal Chaos from your main over to your alt.

How to quickly get Primal Chaos to your alts

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

In Patch 10.0.5, Blizzard made Primal Chaos bind-on-account, but only through specific means. While you can’t send raw Primal Chaos to other characters on your account, you can visit an NPC in Valdrakken who will bundle it up for you and send it to your other characters en masse.

Rabul, the Artisan’s Consortium Quartermaster, can sell your character a “Satchel of Coalescing Chaos,” which can be opened by any character on your account. The satchel contains 60 Primal Chaos but must be purchased from Rabul for 80 Primal Chaos. This means that every time you purchase a Satchel of Coalescing Chaos, you’re essentially paying 20 Primal Chaos for the convenience of sending 60 to one of your alts.

Rabul, a male Vulpera, can be found in the Artisan’s Market in Valdrakken at coordinates [35,59], just next to the mailbox near the Crafting Orders section of the market. After purchasing a Satchel of Coalescing Chaos from him, you can send it to your alts through the mailbox right next to him.