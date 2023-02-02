Blizzard releases new WoW item that allows players to send Primal Chaos across alts

Primal Chaos is a widely used reagent introduced in World of Warcraft Dragonflight that is essential to completing countless recipes across multiple professions. From blacksmithing to jewelcrafting, the reagent is used to craft over 73 end-game level crafting items.

While other reagents are typically found by searching in the world for nodes or drops, Primal Chaos can only be earned by completing specific tasks. Expedition Scoutpacks, World Quests, and completing dungeons are the most common ways to receive Primal Chaos, though the rare reagent is never guaranteed to drop.

Since Primal Chaos is a bind-on-pickup item, players are required to complete time consuming tasks instead of simply purchasing stacks of the reagent on the auction house. However, Blizzard has recently released a new item which could ease the burden on players with multiple alts, allowing Primal Chaos to be transferred from one character to another within the same account.

Players can purchase the Satchel of Coalescing Chaos, a bind-on-account item that allows players to send Primal Chaos across alts. Interested buyers should note that the valuable item comes at a hefty cost, as it will set back players 80 Primal Chaos. Once purchased, players will receive back 60 Primal Chaos, losing only 20 of the rare reagent at the end of the exchange.

The merchant that sells the Satchel of Coalescing Chaos can be found in the Artisan’s Consortium quartermaster in Valdrakken, an NPC by the name of Rabul. Since this item can drastically reduce the time players heavily invested into professions spend grinding, this is highly valuable item in WoW Dragonflight.