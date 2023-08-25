Kobolds are perhaps the most dangerous enemy type you can encounter in the early stages of leveling in WoW Classic Hardcore—and none are more threatening than Goldtooth.

At the end of a questline originating from the Maclure Vineyards in Elwynn Forest, you’ll be tasked with killing Goldtooth and bringing the necklace that he stole back to Bernice Stonefield over at the Stonefield Farm.

But Goldtooth is not easy to kill and he’s arguably just as difficult to track down. You’ll want to get in and out of his hideout as fast as possible, especially if you’re a Hardcore Classic WoW player and every second that you’re alive is precious.

Here’s where to find Goldtooth in WoW Classic.

WoW Classic Hardcore Goldtooth location in the Elwynn Forest

Make a left turn down the open corridor at this junction. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re coming over from retail WoW, you might remember Goldtooth being up on the hill outside of the Fargodeep Mine. In Classic, that’s not the case; Goldtooth is inside the Fargodeep Mine, and you’ll have to traverse its near-entirety to track him down.

When first entering the mine through its elevated side entrance, make your way to its main junction and hang a left. You’re going to have to keep an eye out for Kobolds as the mob density in the Fargodeep Mine is pretty intense, and their spawn timer has a tendency to be faster than mobs in other caves. Blazing through the mine as fast as possible will be your best bet to get to Goldtooth, but be sure not to overpull—you’ll want to be around level eight if you want this quest to go as smoothly as possible.

Goldtooth is all the way in the back of the Fargodeep Mine. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Goldtooth is located at coordinates [41, 77] in the back of the Fargodeep Mine. He can be found at the back of a dead end, and it’s possible that by the time you kill him, the Kobolds that you took down on your way to his hideout have respawned. As is the case with any cave in WoW Classic Hardcore, don’t be afraid to use your Hearthstone to get out of the situation if you feel the need to do so.

