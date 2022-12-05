Where to find Bubble Drifter in WoW Dragonflight

World of Warcraft Dragonflight has introduced countless new NPCs, gear, mounts, and other assorted collectibles. The Bubble Drifter is an interactable fish NPC that grants players the Azure Frillfish battle pet. Unlike other battle pet unlockables, however, reaching the Bubble Drifter alone has several requirements players must meet to interact with the NPC.

First, players should reach level five renown with the Dragonscale Expedition to unlock treasure exploration. From here, players will have to dig up Disturbed Dirt until they find “A Guide to Rare Fish.” This step may take some time as the guide has a relatively low drop chance. Finally, players will need to look for a Fragrant Plant that is nearby the Bubble Drifter to interact with the fish.

Reaching the Bubble Drifter requires a fair amount of running around, so if you are confused on where exactly the fish is located and the required items to attract it, look no further.

Bubble Drifter location in WoW Dragonflight

The Bubble Drifter is located in the northwestern region of the Waking Shores. The location should become known on your map after you have found the Guide to Rare Fish, dug up from any Disturbed Dirt in the zone. If you want to find the fish NPC before this, however, here are the creature’s location and coordinates:

40.45 41.36

via Dot Esports

The Bubble Drifter will be found swimming alongside several other fish. Unless you have the Fragrant Plant equipped, which is located in the same approximate region, the Bubble Drifter will not be interactable. After finding and equipping the plant, however, all you need to do is left click on the fish and receive your Azure Frillfish battle pet.

Located in the first zone players enter into after arriving at the Dragon Isles, players are able to get the Azure Frillfish fairly early on.