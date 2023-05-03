When will the Revival Catalyst be available in WoW: Dragonflight season 2?

The Revival Catalyst will be returning to World of Warcraft: Dragonflight for the expansion’s second season. Just like it did in season one, the Revival Catalyst will allow players to take any piece of gear that they have earned during the season and turn it into an item with a tier-set bonus.

Although players won’t have access to the Revival Catalyst immediately at the beginning of season two, the system will be in place in time for it to be a solid catch-up mechanism. If you find yourself in need of some tier gear later on in Dragonflight season two, the Revival Catalyst will once again be your best friend.

Revival Catalyst launch date in Dragonflight season two

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

The Revival Catalyst will open on June 13, giving players the chance to turn any gear from Dragonflight season two into a piece of tier-set gear. For reference, June 13 will be the sixth reset players have access to Aberrus and other pieces of season two content.

Players will have more access to tier gear than ever before during Patch 10.1, with the final boss of Aberrus, Scalecommander Sarkareth, dropping a tier token that can be turned into any piece of tier gear for any item slot.

Related: How to invite players to cross-faction guilds in WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1

Should players not have a four-piece tier set by the time June 13 rolls around, they’ll be able to turn a piece of gear of their choice into a tier piece via the Revival Catalyst. Additionally, the Revival Catalyst will simply award players with a charge to spend each week automatically; there will not be an account-wide quest that’s required to complete in order to gain a charge like there was in season one.

WoW: Dragonflight Patch 10.1 is live, while season two launches on May 9.