How to invite players to cross-faction guilds in WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1

Cross-faction guilds are coming to World of Warcraft: Dragonflight with the launch of the game’s upcoming patch, Patch 10.1: Embers of Neltharion. This change will lift one of the longest existing restrictions on guild invites in WoW, as players from both the Alliance and Horde will be able to join the same guilds and complete endgame content with each other in a more communal sense.

Last year, cross-faction gameplay was implemented into the game through the premade groups tool, allowing Alliance and Horde players to play with each other in Mythic+ dungeons and raids. In Patch 10.1, the cross-faction systems will be developed further, with guilds being able to open their doors to players from both factions.

Here’s how to invite players from the opposite faction into your WoW guild in Dragonflight Patch 10.1.

How do cross-faction guilds work in WoW Dragonflight?

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Cross-faction guilds are only accessible to players on the same realm. This means you cannot invite opposite-faction players from another server into your guild. Additionally, you must be Battle.net friends, or in the same Battle.net community with the opposite-faction player you want to invite to your guild.

Players in your guild on the opposing faction will only be friendly to you inside of instances like dungeons and raids. If you and your opposite-faction guildmate find each other in the open world, you’ll still appear hostile to each other and will still be able to conflict with each other in War Mode.

The guild’s “host” faction will be determined by the faction of the guild leader, meaning that whatever faction your guild leader is, that’s the faction your guild will identify with. This identification will also restrict your guild’s roster to certain guild achievements, including faction-based PvP achievements.

Cross-faction guilds are coming to WoW when Patch 10.1 launches on May 2.