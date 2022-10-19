When does WoW Shadowlands season 4 end?

The fourth and final season of Shadowlands is coming to an end soon. And with its conclusion, players will move into the pre-expansion patch for World of Warcraft’s next expansion, Dragonflight.

As season four concludes, many seasonal achievements will no longer be attainable, and titles such as Shrouded Hero and Eternal Gladiator will be awarded to those who are eligible through their respective achievements.

After the season ends, Mythic+, PvP, and Fated Raids will still be available in some capacity. Players will still be able to queue for rated PvP, and on the mythic dungeon front, gamers will still be able to earn the Shadowlands Keystone Master: Season 4 achievement.

Meanwhile, all Shadowlands raids will be permanently playable instances until Dragonflight comes out. Players will be able to earn progress toward their weekly Great Vault for all three forms of content.

When does Shadowlands season four end?

World of Warcraft Shadowlands season four will end on the week of Oct. 25 with each region’s respective weekly reset. Following the reset, the first phase of Dragonflight pre-patch content will go live.

As the Dragon Isles beckon and new adventures await so must the final chapter of Shadowlands come to a close.



The phase one pre-patch content will most notably include talent system revamps for all classes and new customization features for players’ HUD and UI. Dracthyer Evokers and the pre-patch event will go live a couple of weeks later on Nov. 15. Dragonflight will launch globally on Nov. 28. The expansion’s first raid, Vault of the Incarnates, will open a couple of weeks later on the week of Dec. 12 following each server’s respective weekly reset.