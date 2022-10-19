When does the WoW Dragonflight pre-patch start?

World of Warcraft’s upcoming expansion Dragonflight is poised to release at the end of next month. But before things get rolling on the Dragon Isles, players will have close to a month of pre-expansion content to sink their teeth into.

With two phases, the pre-patch will have some contents released immediately and others will come out a few weeks later.

As soon as the pre-patch begins, players will get a chance to familiarize themselves with the talent system revamp for all classes. At the same time, players can start customizing their HUD and UI using the slew of new and improved options that were once only available through add-ons. Additionally, players will be able to make Priests, Mages, and Rogues on any existing race in the game.

In the middle of November, the second phase will begin, making the Dracthyr Evoker a playable race/class combo. Their starting zone will be a new zone called The Forbidden Reach. Meanwhile, players will be able to take part in the Primal Storm pre-patch event and try out a new dungeon—Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr.

When does the WoW Dragonflight pre-patch begin?

The Dragonflight pre-patch starts on the week of Oct. 25 following each region’s weekly server maintenance. At that time, players will have access to phase one content.

Phase two, which includes the unlocking of Dracthyr Evokers as a playable, will begin on Nov. 15. This will give players about two weeks before Dragonflight’s global launch on Nov. 28 to prepare their Evokers for the new expansion.