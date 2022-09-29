When does WoW Dragonflight’s first raid, Vault of the Incarnates, release?

World of Warcraft’s upcoming expansion Dragonflight is set to release just before the holidays, and many top level raiders have expressed concerns with the game’s raiding Race to World First interfering with people’s ability to see their family.

Today Blizzard announced that the expansion is set to come out on Nov. 28, and as is typically the case, the game will have a global launch, even though regions have varying weekly resets.

With the expansion coming out so late in the year, one might think that the first raid in the game would open up a little bit too close to popular religious holidays like Christmas and Hanukkah, and they might be correct.

While Blizzard is altering the way that the raid is released, it will still be a close call for Race to World First guilds like Echo and Liquid to kill all of the bosses in the instance before everyone wants to head off to see their families.

When does Vault of the Incarnates release?

Vault of the Incarnates will come out two weeks following the release of the expansion on the week of Dec. 12 following your weekly server reset. The exact raid release day will vary depending on what region you are in.

Unlike previous raids, all three main raid difficulties will open up at the same time, however. In the past, Normal and Heroic would come out a week before Mythic. Given the proximity to the holidays, it appears that Blizzard has moved the Mythic release up so that RWF gamers get a chance to finish the instance without destroying their December.

Raid Finder wings will still open at a later time though. There will be three wings and each will come out on the weeks of Dec. 19, Jan. 2, and Jan. 16.