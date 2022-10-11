World of Warcraft Shadowlands season 4 end date hints at upcoming Dragonflight pre-patch

Blizzard today announced that World of Warcraft Shadowlands season four is coming to an end in the next couple of weeks, giving players hope that the pre-patch for the game’s upcoming expansion Dragonflight might be just around the corner.

Last month, the publisher gave gamers an official release date for Dragonflight being Nov. 28. Raids are set to open up a couple of weeks later on Dec. 13.

We now know that Shadowlands season four will end on the week of Oct. 25, with the exact time varying based on what region you’re in. On the PvP side of things, the current season will cease at 10pm server time the evening before maintenance for each region. For Mythic+, content will run up until servers go down for maintenance.

With the new expansion launching just one month following the end of season four, it’s more than likely that the pre-patch for Dragonflight will begin shortly following server maintenance.

The Dragonflight pre-patch has been on the game’s Public Test Realm since early September and includes reworks for all of the classes in the game as well as user interface upgrades. The pre-patch PTR did not include the game’s new class-race combo the Dracthyr Evoker.

Don’t fret though, in a post to the game’s official website last week, Blizzard noted that the hero class will be playable during the pre-expansion patch. The race is only playable as one class and starts at level 58 with its own special starting zone experience in The Forbidden Reach.