World of Warcraft Dragonflight season one started on Dec. 13, 2022, and it marked the beginning of a new Mythic+ and PvP season as well as the official opening of the first raid of the expansion—Vault of the Incarnates. But after the release of Revival Catalyst on Jan. 24 and with Valor Points now being completely uncapped, gearing has never been easier.

In other words, the Dragonflight season one content is completely figured out by now with players knowing the optimal builds and Mythic+ routes like the back of their hands. So, there isn’t much left to do in the game right now except chase rare achievements, gather mounts, and farm up Renown.

Since the game has become one big waiting room for the next season, you’re probably waiting for your next adventure in Dragonflight and wondering when season one will end.

When does WoW Dragonflight season one end?

If you already have your tier gear and Keystone Master achievement, you’re most likely chilling in Valdrakken, waiting for Blizzard Entertainment to drop the next content patch. But you’ll have to wait for a while.

Currently, we’re only stepped foot in Patch 10.0.5 which introduced a new open-world event, the Trading Posts, and the option to transmog white and grey gear. According to the official WoW roadmap, we still have Patch 10.0.7 ahead of us that will take us back to the Forbidden Reach and introduce Orc and Human Heritage Armor in March or April.

After we spend some time exploring the Zskera Vaults and mixing and matching Primordial Stone Gems, Patch 10.1—the first content patch of Dragonflight—will roll out on live servers. The patch is scheduled to release between in Spring and Summer of 2023. Patch 10.1 will introduce a new zone, raid, profession updates, user interface improvements, and, most importantly, a new Dragonflight season.

So, to answer your question, Dragonflight season one will end when Dragonflight season two starts, which will, according to our calculations, be in May or July of 2023. In the meantime, the Forbidden Reach and Trading Posts will have to do.