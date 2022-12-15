How to earn Valor in WoW Dragonflight

World of Warcraft Dragonflight has brought tons of new content to Blizzard’s nearly two-decade-old MMO, including new zones, dungeons, raids, and currencies. Along with bringing new mechanics, Dragonflight has brought back several returning features, such as Valor Points, which are necessary for acquiring end-game content quality gear.

Players from the previous expansion, Shadowlands, should be familiar with the Valor Points currency, used to help players attain high item-level gear through the Mythic+ system. If you are looking to jump into some of Dragonflight’s most difficult content, such as Mythic dungeons and raids, knowing how to obtain and use Valor Points will be integral to obtaining the best possible gear.

How to get Valor Points in WoW Dragonflight

Players earn Valor Points by completing Mythic+ dungeons. Players will earn 135 Valor for every such dungeon completed, no matter the keystone level. Grinding out dungeons is by far the best way to earn Valor Points. If anyone in your dungeon group has a Mythic+ rating from the dungeon you are running, players will receive an extra 65 Valor.

Though players can grind out Mythic+ dungeons to earn Valor Points, there is a weekly cap of 1,500 Valor that will incrementally increase by 750 per week. This limitation is only by character and not by account.

After amassing a sizeable amount of Valor Points, players can head to Corxian in Valdrakken, located in the Gladiator’s Refuge. Here, players can upgrade a piece of eligible gear. Items gained from either Mythic+ dungeons or the Great Vault are ranked from 1 to 13, upgrading this gear with Valor Points will increase its respective rank by one, increasing its overall item level. Item levels currently span from 376 to 415.

The cost of upgrading gear varies depending on item type, ranging from 250 to 1,000 Valor Points. Below is the breakdown of prices for each item type: