For almost two decades, the Horde and the Alliance have been mortal enemies, fighting at the first sight in Hillsbrad Foothills and Stranglethron Vale. Blizzard Entertainment expanded this fantasy in Battle for Azeroth as we marched on and destroyed the capital cities of Night Elves and Undead.

By the end of Shadowlands, the Horde and the Alliance started a peace treaty, allowing cross-faction groups for Mythic+ dungeons and raids. In Dragonflight, we once again share the hub city of Valdrakken. On top of that, the latest World of Warcraft expansion is looking to make the game more accessible to the always outnumbered Alliance members by adding mob sharing and, with the upcoming Patch, Patch 10.1, cross-faction guilds.

With cross-faction guilds, players will be able to complete all types of content together, namely leveling and questing which will remain impossible until Patch 10.1 goes live. If you’re impatient and want to create a cross-faction guild that will star both the Alliance and the Horde as soon as possible, here’s when will cross-faction guilds become available in Dragonflight.

When are cross-faction guilds coming to WoW Dragonflight?

As we already mentioned, cross-faction guilds are coming to the game with the next major content update, Embers of Neltharion.

At the moment, the exact release date of Patch 10.1 remains a mystery. But, if we take a look at the updated Dragonflight roadmap, we’ll notice that the patch is scheduled to release between Spring and Summer.

This content patch is quite versatile and will introduce major changes to profession systems, Mythic+ dungeons, and will introduce a new zone and raid. So, it’s safe to say that the patch will have a long PTR testing cycle and we can expect cross-faction guilds to appear on the live servers in late May or at the beginning of July.

Bear in mind this is just a speculation and this is prone to change as Blizzard officially reveals the launch date ahead of the Patch 10.1 release.