What item level gear do Follower Dungeons drop in WoW Dragonflight? – Answered

Added in World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.2.5, Follower Dungeons allow you to run instances with NPCs instead of other players. This could be a great way to learn new roles and specs but also grab neat catch-up gear.

In Follower Dungeons, your goal is to clear the instance with special NPCs that can deal damage, tank, use Bloodlust effects, and even interrupt. Unlike players, NPCs aren’t well-geared and running dungeons will take a while.

Here’s what item level gear drops from Follower Dungeons in WoW Dragonflight.

Follower Dungeons item level in WoW Dragonflight

Follower Dungeons drop 421 item level Explorer gear (3/8) that you can upgrade to 437 using Flightstones. These dungeons are only available on Normal difficulty, not Heroic or Mythic, and you can’t get gear better than that. If you already have 437 or higher item level gear, you can still run Follower Dungeons if you want (for fun or practice).

They aren’t mandatory, and you can entirely skip Follower Dungeons if you don’t have a reason to explore them. I’m not a huge fan of solo play and I won’t be playing these outside of research purposes. NPCs are simply too slow for me.

Do you need to complete Follower Dungeons in WoW Dragonflight?

Follower Dungeons are great for gearing up alts and practicing a new class or spec. Outside of that, you can venture to these instances to see how they look and test out the new follower NPCs. As far as I tested it, there aren’t any quests you can complete, and if you’re already well-geared, you don’t have a reason to complete them.