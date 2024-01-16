Category:
World of Warcraft

What item level gear do Follower Dungeons drop in WoW Dragonflight? – Answered

Is the gear any good?
Image of Izabela Tomakic
Izabela Tomakic
|
Published: Jan 16, 2024 03:41 am
Player characters and Follower Dungeons NPCs
Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Added in World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.2.5, Follower Dungeons allow you to run instances with NPCs instead of other players. This could be a great way to learn new roles and specs but also grab neat catch-up gear.

In Follower Dungeons, your goal is to clear the instance with special NPCs that can deal damage, tank, use Bloodlust effects, and even interrupt. Unlike players, NPCs aren’t well-geared and running dungeons will take a while.

Here’s what item level gear drops from Follower Dungeons in WoW Dragonflight

Follower Dungeons item level in WoW Dragonflight

Follower Dungeons drop 421 item level Explorer gear (3/8) that you can upgrade to 437 using Flightstones. These dungeons are only available on Normal difficulty, not Heroic or Mythic, and you can’t get gear better than that. If you already have 437 or higher item level gear, you can still run Follower Dungeons if you want (for fun or practice). 

They aren’t mandatory, and you can entirely skip Follower Dungeons if you don’t have a reason to explore them. I’m not a huge fan of solo play and I won’t be playing these outside of research purposes. NPCs are simply too slow for me. 

Do you need to complete Follower Dungeons in WoW Dragonflight?

WoW Gnome wearing Treasure Trove on her back
Follower Dungeons are a great way to learn new classes. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Follower Dungeons are great for gearing up alts and practicing a new class or spec. Outside of that, you can venture to these instances to see how they look and test out the new follower NPCs. As far as I tested it, there aren’t any quests you can complete, and if you’re already well-geared, you don’t have a reason to complete them.

related content

Read Article What is Deathrolling in WoW?
Two humans gambling using dice in WoW
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
What is Deathrolling in WoW?
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Jan 15, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: Where to find Blood Shards in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
A Tauren player running through the Barrens in WoW Classic
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: Where to find Blood Shards in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Jan 15, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: Where to find Polearms trainers in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Weapon shop with several weapons on display in Stormwind in WoW Classic
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: Where to find Polearms trainers in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Jan 15, 2024
Read Article When does the Outland Dragonriding Cup start in WoW Dragonflight?
Gnome standing next to a Dragonriding drake and looking at some notes.
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
When does the Outland Dragonriding Cup start in WoW Dragonflight?
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Jan 15, 2024
Read Article WoW Dragonflight Twitch drops: All current Dragonflight Twitch drops and how to earn them
An in-game image of Furbolgs in the Azure Span in WoW Dragonflight.
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW Dragonflight Twitch drops: All current Dragonflight Twitch drops and how to earn them
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus and others Jan 15, 2024

Izabela Tomakic
Staff Writer & World of Warcraft lead. Izabela has a long history with writing and games like World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Fortnite, and The Sims. Before finding her home at Dot Esports in 2021, Izabela was an English teacher and a freelancer at Hotspawn, GGRecon, and Gameranx. In her free time, you’ll find her writing novels, wandering Azeroth, or inting on Summoner’s Rift.