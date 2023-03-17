What are Vantus Runes in World of Warcraft?

If you’re ever in need of a quick boost of throughput against a particular raid boss in World of Warcraft, one of the most effective ways to get past that brick wall is for the entirety of your raid roster to use a Vantus Rune. When a Vantus Rune is applied to a boss, your character will gain a buff to their Versatility while fighting that boss, increasing the amount of damage and healing you’ll do during the encounter.

Vantus Runes are a valuable resource, and since they’re such a strong way to increase your power against a particular boss, there are limitations as to how many Vantus Runes you can use each weekly reset. During the course of each week, you can only apply a Vantus Rune to one raid boss, so you need to be sure to choose your target wisely.

Here’s how to get Vantus Runes in WoW, as well as when to use them.

How to use Vantus Runes

Vantus Runes can be applied to any boss in a WoW raid. In Dragonflight, a rank three Vantus Rune will increase your Versatility by 500 when targeted against a particular boss. Since you can only use one Vantus Rune per weekly reset, though, you’ll need to be positively sure that the boss you’re targeting with a rune is the one you need to down that week. When the weekly reset goes into effect each Tuesday morning (Wednesday in EU), your Vantus Rune buff will be wiped, regardless of when you applied it.

If you’re stuck on a boss during Mythic progression or are attempting to grab a specific raid tier’s “Ahead of the Curve” achievement with your guild, it might be best to use a Vantus Rune on the boss that your guild is having the most trouble with. Burning a Vantus Rune on an easy-to-figure-out encounter or a boss you’ve previously defeated is ultimately a waste.

How to get Vantus Runes

Vantus Runes can be crafted by players with the Inscription profession. Proficiency in crafting Vantus Runes can be honed via the Runebinding specialization of the Inscription profession menu under the subsection named “Vantus Runes.” If you aren’t a scribe, you’ll be able to purchase Vantus Runes off of the Auction House for approximately 400 gold.

Impact of Vantus Runes on the Race to World First

During each Race to World First event, Vantus Runes are a popular subject of discussion since the world’s top raid teams will often debate for hours on when they should use a Vantus Rune. Typically, teams will save their Vantus Runes for the final boss of a raid, just in case they manage to progress up to it. But, in rare cases, top teams will use a Vantus Rune on a “wall boss” to get one last push needed to move beyond a roadblock and delve further into a raid.