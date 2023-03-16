All interactable items in Court of Stars: WoW Dragonflight Mythic+ dungeon guide

There are plenty of class and profession-specific interactable items available in the Court of Stars.

One of the most unique aspects of World of Warcraft’s Court of Stars dungeon is the various interactable items located throughout the dungeon. Almost all of these interactables spawn randomly, although some class-specific features are guaranteed to come up during each dungeon run.

When the dungeon was current content back in the Legion expansion, players would often build team compositions around the potential buffs and interactable items that could show up during a run. Bringing classes like Rogues, Demon Hunters, and other uniquely strong options became almost mandatory back then, and now that the dungeon has returned to the spotlight in this season’s Mythic+ dungeon pool, these requirements and comp-building strategies have controlled much of the conversation around the Court of Stars.

Here are all of the interactable items you’ll find in the Court of Stars, the buffs they provide, and the classes, races, or profession-users that can make the most of them.

Pre-Midnight Court interactables

Arcane Power Conduit: Engineers, Goblins, and Gnomes

The Arcane Power Conduit can be found right before the bridge that leads to Patrol Captain Gerdo’s boss area and can be used by Goblins, Gnomes, and players who are skilled in the Engineering profession. The conduit disables all Guardian Constructs in the dungeon.

Flask of the Solemn Night: Rogues and Alchemists

Not to be confused with a trinket of the same name, the Flask of the Solemn Night is an interactable item located on the fountain that Patrol Captain Gerdo paths around. Rogues and Alchemists can sneakily add a poison to the flask, causing Gerdo to die at 25 percent HP during his boss fight. If the flask remains unpoisoned, Gerdo will gain a Haste and damage buff for the final quarter of the fight.

Items that summon a mini-boss

Bazaar Goods: Leatherworkers, Rogues and Warriors

Found on the right side of the Midnight Court, the Bazaar Goods can be interacted with to summon one of the lieutenants that guard Talixae Flamewreath.

Wounded Nightborne Civilian: Healers and Tailors

The healer in your group can interact with the Wounded Nightborne Civilian to summon one of Talixae’s mini-bosses. The civilian will scream and cry that they were touched by an “outsider,” causing a disruption and bringing one of the boss’ guards to your location.

Lifesize Nightborne Statue: Miners and Jewelcrafters

The Nightborne Statue can be destroyed by Miners and Jewelcrafters, bringing a mini-boss to your location. It’s found just before the stairs on the right side of the court that lead towards Talixae’s boss area.

Discarded Junk: Hunters and Blacksmiths

Perhaps the strongest item in the Midnight Court, Discarded Junk can be used by Hunters and Blacksmiths to create a bear trap that not only grabs the attention of a mini-boss but causes them to take more damage from all sources if they’re kited over the trap.

Interactables that give your party a buff

Starlight Rose Brew: Death Knights and Monks

Immediately after defeating the Inquisitor guarding the door leading to the Midnight Court, the Starlight Rose Brew could appear. It gives the party bonus HP and Mana regen if consumed by a Monk or Death Knight

Magical Lantern: Night Elves, Blood Elves, Mages, and Enchanters

One of the strongest and most widely used items in the Midnight Court is the Magical Lantern. This interactable gives a straight-up damage buff to the party when used by a Night Elf, Blood Elf, Mage, or Enchanter. The lantern is the only interactable item that’s usable by a specific race, class, or profession.

Waterlogged Scroll: Shamans, Skinners, and Scribes

The Waterlogged Scroll provides the party with a movement speed buff when used by players with the Skinning or Inscription professions, or when it’s used by a Shaman.

Umbral Bloom: Druids and Herbalists

The Umbral Bloom gives a flat, permanent Haste buff when interacted with by Druids and Herbalists. The raw increase to Haste lasts throughout the remainder of the dungeon and provides about a third of the potency of the Bloodlust/Heroism spell.

Nightshade Refreshments: Pandaren, Cooks, and Herbalists

The Nightshade Refreshments can be found on the left side of the Midnight Court, and provide a flat boost to players’ max HP when interacted with by Pandaren, Cooks, and players with the Herbalism profession.

Fel Orb: Demon Hunters, Priests, Paladins, Warlocks

In the back corner of the Midnight Court, just past the bridge guarded by a Guardian Construct, the Fel Orb could spawn. The orb grants the party a critical strike buff when used by Demon Hunters, Paladins, Priests, or Warlocks.

Infernal Tome: Demon Hunters, Priests, and Paladins

Similarly to the Fel Orb, the Infernal Tome—which is guarded by a smaller pack of mobs in the top-right section of the Midnight Court—can be interacted with by Demon Hunters, Priests, and Paladins. The tome grants a buff that reduces the party’s damage taken from all sources.

Other class-specific interactions in the Court of Stars

Demon Hunters’ Spectral Sight: DHs can use Spectral Sight to sniff out demons, meaning the Jeweled Estate mini-game can be easily completed via the ability. Once all five clues are found in the minigame, Demon Hunters can use Spectral Sight to see which Suspicious Noble at the party is actually a demon in disguise.

Paladins’ Truthguard shield: Paladins can transmogrify their shield to the Legion artifact Truthguard, which will glow when demons are nearby. After finding all five clues during the Jeweled Estate minigame, Truthguard will give away the location of the demonic spy at the manor.