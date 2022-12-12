How to get to the Court of Stars in World of Warcraft

With the launch of the first Mythic+ season of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, dungeons from past expansions will be added to the dungeon pool. An even split of four dungeons from the current expansion and four from past expansions will be included in the Mythic+ season.

One of the dungeons returning to the Mythic+ rotation for Dragonflight season one is the Court of Stars, which was first introduced to the game with the Legion expansion in 2016. While the entrances to some Mythic+ dungeons will be easy to find (and you’ve likely already found most of them when running your Mythic zeroes prior to the season), the Court of Stars is tucked away in the corner of a legacy zone.

Here’s how to get to the entrance of the Court of Stars and summon your Mythic+ teammates ahead of your dungeon run.

Where is the Court of Stars entrance in WoW?

Portals to older zones where Dragonflight’s legacy Mythic+ dungeons are located can conveniently be found in Valdrakken next to the Valdrakken Treasury Hoard. You can take the Valdrakken portal to Dalaran to get to the Broken Isles, or you can use a Dalaran Hearthstone if you still have one in your inventory from the events of the Legion campaign.

From Dalaran, fly to Suramar and head to the zone’s capital of Suramar City. The flight path to Meredil will give you the most direct route, or you can fly there on your own with a flying mount.

Once in Suramar City, head to coordinates [49, 64] to arrive at a location called the “Concourse of Destiny.” Once there, you’ll come face-to-face with a portal surrounded by four Kirin Tor Peacekeepers. The portal will take you straight down into a subzone called “The Aetherium.” When you’re in the Aetherium, the meeting stone for the Court of Stars will be located in the southeastern corner of the main rotunda, while the portal for the dungeon will be found just past an archway on the east side of the room.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

The Aetherium is crowded with hostile enemies, although they are all level 45, meaning that if they give you trouble, any max-level character should have no problem one-shotting them. Alternatively, you could use the Suramar City-exclusive extra-action ability “Masquerade” to blend in among the subzone’s enemies and keep them from attacking you.