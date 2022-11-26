When are Mythic+ dungeons available in WoW: Dragonflight?

Mythic+ dungeons are one of the most popular forms of content in World of Warcraft. However, players will have to wait a few weeks between the launch of the game’s next expansion, Dragonflight, and the start of the Mythic+ season.

When WoW: Dragonflight launches on Nov. 28, Mythic+ dungeons will not be readily available. The highest difficulty dungeons when the expansion releases will be Mythic.

When does the Dragonflight Mythic+ season start?

Mythic+ dungeons will not be available to play until the first Mythic+ season of the expansion begins on Dec. 13. That date gives players two weeks to gear up and get ready for the first season of Mythic+, as well as the release of the expansion’s first raid: Vault of the Incarnates.

Dragonflight’s first Mythic+ season will feature dungeons from previous expansions, similar to how the last season of Shadowlands also brought dungeons from older versions of WoW into the competitive pool. In addition to four dungeons from Dragonflight, four legacy dungeons will be featured in Mythic+ season one, including Court of Stars from the Legion expansion and Temple of the Jade Serpent from Mists of Pandaria.

Mythic dungeons will drop loot at item level 372. Mythic+ dungeons will drop loot that scales up to item level 405, with loot that comes out of your weekly chest scaling up to item level 421. Unlike previous Mythic+ seasons, which only rewarded new tiers of loot up to Mythic+ level 15, Dragonflight will reward players with new tiers of loot that scales up to Mythic+ level 20.

Before you’ll have the chance to even think about getting your hands on item level 421 gear, you’ll have to settle for two weeks where 372 is the highest item level you can get from Mythic dungeons.

Mythic+ dungeons (and all of their spoils) will be available when the first Mythic+ season of Dragonflight begins on Dec. 13. The expansion’s first raid will open and the first PvP season will also begin on this date.