Timestrike stat in WoW Dragonflight, explained

New stats in World of Warcraft are a rare sight, but Blizzard launched four of them in Dragonflight Patch 10.1.5—one being Timestrike.

Timestrike is one of the new stats in WoW Dragonflight, launched alongside Demonbane, Scourgebane, and Spirit. All of these stats have a unique effect that will more than likely be useful in combat.

While it’s too early to say whether they will be a dominant force in the endgame, we’re certain they will come in handy in numerous situations.

What is the Timestrike stat in WoW Dragonflight?

Timestrike is a stat found on weapons looted via the Dawn of the Infinite megadungeon. The items with this stat have a chance on ability and spell use to leave an Echo on the target. That Echo is guaranteed to deal damage to the target within three seconds of being placed. The higher the Timestrike, the higher the damage.

The Dawn of the Infinite dungeon presents plenty of new gearing opportunities. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Timestrike is essentially a statistic that is an AoE damage effect, launching randomly when you use a different spell or an ability on the enemy target. In theory, this could be an enormous game-changer, depending on the damage of the Echo and the quantity of the stat your weapon has.

Which items have the Timestrike stat in WoW Dragonflight?

Timestrike can be found on four different items dropped in the Dawn of the Infinite megadungeon. Each of them is a different weapon and can be dropped from specific bosses. The list is as follows:

Double Time, a one-hand warglaive, dropped from Chronikar

Nick of Time, a dagger, dropped from Manifested Timeways

Borrowed Time, a two-hand polearm, dropped from Chrono-Lord Deios

Traveler’s Timesplitter, a gun, dropped from Morchie

If you’re keen to explore the effects of Timestrike and other stats on your own, we strongly advise so. Unlocking the Dawn of the Infinite megadungeon is a piece of cake, so we’re sure you’ll do it in no time.

