Demonbane stat in WoW Dragonflight, explained

It's the main stat of one particular weapon.

The Demonbane stat in World of Warcraft Dragonflight is one of the special stats added to the game following the rollout of Patch 10.1.5 on July 11.

We’ve known that the Demonbane stat was going to be added to WoW since June 22 after Wowhead found it while data mining, but it was only added to WoW on July 11. Demonbane made its way into the game alongside two other new stats—Timestrike and Scourgebane—and Spirit, which is a returning stat.

Although Demonbane, Timestrike, Scourgebane, and Spirit are called stats, they aren’t actual stats but rather keywords for hidden cantrip effects.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Demonbane stat in WoW.

What is the Demonbane stat in WoW Dragonflight?

Demonbane is the main stat on the weapon Gorehowl, Might of the Warchief in Dawn of the Infinite, which is an eight-boss megadungeon added to WoW in Patch 10.1.5.

Related: How to get to the Dawn of the Infinite megadungeon in WoW Dragonflight

The Gorehowl, Might of the Warchief is a two-handed axe divergent item that drops from Time-Lost Battlefield and deals 193.3 damage per second and gives your character +257 Strength and +680 Stamina. It has a +230 Critical Strike (1.28 percent at level 70) and you must be level 70 to equip it. The unique stat of the Gorehowl, Might of the Warchief is 286 Demonbane.

The Demonbane seems to have two known effects:

When you equip Warchief’s Rend, it will apply a bleed dealing damage over time to Demons only. The Gorehowl, Might of the Warchief will trigger on pickup.

While the Gorehowl, Might of the Warchief is a strong weapon, you can only win the item if you have selected the Paladin, Warrior, or Death Knight class specializations.

About the author