Four unexpected stats might shake up  meta in WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1.5

World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.1.5 is coming on July 11, brimming with life and content. Although the patch is close at hand, Blizzard Entertainment still hasn’t revealed all details. Luckily, Wowhead’s dataminers are hard at work and have discovered four unexpected stats might be making their way to the game in Fractures of Time.

On June 22, Wowhead shared its latest datamine, including three new stats and one returning stat—Timestrike, Demonbane, Scourgebane, and Spirit.

While everyone’s familiar with Spirit, dating back to the original game tied to mana regeneration, Timestrike, Demonbane, and Scourgebane are never-before-seen stats. These are actually keywords that you’ll see as cantrip effects. According to Wowhead, Timestrike will have a “10 percent proc chance to do something.”

Related: WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1.5 adding ‘cheese’ trinket according to datamine

Demonbane and Scourgebane, on the other hand, appear only on specific items. So, while Demonbane can be seen on Gorehowl, Might of the Warchief, Quel’Zaram, High Blade of the Lion has the Scourgebane stat. Both of these items deal bonus damage with Demonbane doing more damage to Demons and Scourgebane doing extra damage to the Undead.

Blizzard has yet to officially announce and reveal these new stats as a part of Patch 10.1.5 which will, besides this, introduce new Evoker spec and the Time Rifts events. So, unfortunately, we can’t tell you anything more just yet.

I, however, doubt these stats are here to stay, just like Corruption during Battle for Azeroth. Instead, the devs are most likely looking to expand the “timey-wimey” philosophy here even more and give players a glimpse into the past and into the alternative directions in which WoW could have gone.

About the author