WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1.5 adding ‘cheese’ trinket according to datamine

World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.1.5 has a lot to offer—new Evoker spec, megadungeon Dawn of the Infinite, ton of quality-of-life changes, and new gear to mix and match with your old gear. The gear, although still not available for testing, might feature a “cheese” trinket you can use to bend the rules in Mythic+ dungeons and raid encounters.

According to Wowhead’s datamining from June 22, the Fractures in Time Patch will have a trinket specifically designed for tanks, Prophetic Stonescales. It will allow you to cheat death, reduce damage taken, and increase your Haste stat.

This all sounds great, but what’s the catch? The catch is that this trinket has an eight-minute cooldown, meaning it’s not viable to have it equipped all the time. Normally, trinkets have two to three minutes long cooldowns and I aim to pair them with my biggest cooldowns for maximum efficiency.

Although Prophetic Stonescales will be great for “cheese” strategies like extremely large pulls that normally wouldn’t work, the trinket only offers 473 Agility or Strength, and there are plenty of other, better trinkets you can get in Mythic+ dungeons that will keep you near the top on DPS charts and keep you alive at the same time.

Dawn of the Infinite megadungeon also has trinkets for melee and caster DPS, healers, and one trinket that will fit them all. Each trinket is more unique than the other, but the central theme here is summoning alternative versions of yourself to either attack enemies or heal allies.

My favorite has to be the Time-Thief’s Gambit trinket that drastically increases your damage and Haste but at the risk of not being able to act or move for five seconds. Still, there’s counterplay to this and each time you kill an enemy you delay that debuff.

