You can soon get one of WoW’s rarest and most expensive mounts basically free

Blizzard Entertainment has been giving away goodies left and right since World of Warcraft Dragonflight started on November 28, 2022. This trend will continue in July with you being able to get your hands on one of the rarest and most expensive mounts for basically free. You just need an Amazon Prime account.

June is slowly coming to an end and it’s time for a new round of Amazon Prime Gaming rewards. This time the reward you can grab for no extra cost will be the Swift Shorestrider mount. The mount can be claimed from June 29 to July 29.

Swift Shorestrider is, just like Big Battle Bear mount, one of the mounts from the World of Warcraft Trading Card Game and, according to WoW stats site Data for Azeroth, less than one percent of WoW players are proud owners of this mount. The mount is Binds-when-Equipped and it can be found on auction house these days for somewhere between five and 10 million gold, depending on your server and region.

At the time of writing this article, the WoW community is still unaware that this invaluable mount will become widely available starting June 29. Once players learn this, we’ll could have a large-scale drama on our hands, just like we did with Big Battle Bear.

This move will make the price of this extremely rare and expensive mount go down on auction house drastically and it won’t be such a rare sighting anymore. I’m hoping to see Swift Spectral Tiger and Ghastly Charger being offered by AMazon Prime one of these days. If Blizzard continues to be so generous, I might be able to bag it soon.

