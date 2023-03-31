WoW Dragonflight Amazon Prime Gaming: All current Amazon Prime Gaming rewards and how to earn them

First Twitch Prime, now Amazon Prime Gaming. Blizzard Entertainment really wants to get players to discover the marvels of the Dragon Isles, the Forbidden Reach, and Dragonriding. On March 31, the company announced it’s teaming up with Amazon Prime Gaming once again and has a special treat for Dragonflight players.

If you have your eyes set on the prize and you want a piece of that cake for yourself, here you can find all Amazon Prime Gaming rewards and all the necessary guidelines you’ll need to obtain and redeem them.

How WoW Dragonflight Amazon Prime Gaming rewards work

Collecting Amazon Prime Gaming rewards is relatively simple as all you need to do is to have active Amazon Prime membership, connect your Prime and Battle.net accounts, link your Battle.net account to your Twitch account, and come back every month to reap the rewards. The rewards are available every month and you need to claim them manually and collect them each month. Remember, you need to have active Prime membership each month to get the rewards.

How to become a Prime Gaming member

First things first, you need to have an active Twitch account. Once you have that, you need a Prime membership that can be set up by creating your account on the Prime Gaming website. Then, you’ll need to connect your Prime Gaming and Twitch accounts by following these steps:

Logging into your Prime account

Visiting Prime Gaming’s website

Open your profile tab in the upper right corner

Selecting Manage Twitch Accounts

Adding your Twitch account details and clicking Link Account

How to get your WoW Dragonflight Prime Gaming reward

To get your special treat of the month, you need to visit Prime Gaming Rewards page. There, you should log into your account, verify it, and simply claim the reward by clicking Claim Your Loot in the Games and Loot section. Then, log into the game and visit any transmog vendor in any capital city and claim your sweet loot.

WoW Dragonflight Prime Gaming rewards

April 2023

Image via Blizzard Entertainment