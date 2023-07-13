The Spirit stat in WoW Dragonflight, explained

World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.1.5 introduced three new stats to the game that are exclusive to certain items alongside one returning stat, Spirit. And if you’re unsure what it’s all about, you’re not alone.

Spirit has been added to the game alongside Timestrike, Demonbane, and Scourgebane. Each of these stats works differently and is extremely useful when worn by certain classes. When it comes to Spirit, it’s a stat that originally launched with WoW and was one of the most important stats at that time.

It was removed during the WoW Legion expansion for unclear reasons. Prior to being deleted, Spirit was a player-favorite stat to have, especially for certain classes like Priest. If you’d like to find out more, don’t search further. Here’s everything you need to know about the Spirit stat.

What is Spirit in WoW Dragonflight?

Spirit has been added to certain items with Patch 10.1.5. Originally, Spirit was a key stat in the past that was used mainly by healers, as it regenerated both mana and health. As a result, healers could continue doing their job for prolonged periods of time in dungeons, raids, and so on. Without enough Spirit, healers were simply not fit for endgame content. All in all, Spirit was a pretty big deal, and the case isn’t different this time around.

Related: When will Dawn of the Infinite’s Heroic mode release in WoW Dragonflight?

In WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1.5, Spirit works a bit differently. It doesn’t continuously revitalize mana and health, though we’d wish it worked that way. Instead, it has the chance to restore mana on ability uses, according to Wowhead. Therefore, it’s still a powerful item for classes like mages and priests.

Where can you find Spirit in WoW Dragonflight

Spirit, alongside Timestrike, Scourgebane, and Demonbane, can be found on items from Dawn of the Infinite megadungeon in WoW Dragonflight. Spirit itself is found on only one item, Imbued Frostweave Slippers, which is dropped by Blight of Galakrond.

Warlocks can benefit enormously from having this item on. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

On top of that, Imbued Frostweave Slippers are a cloth-type item, so only Warlocks, Priests, and Mages can wear them. Still, with Spirit randomly restoring mana, it would be a sin not to wear it if you were playing one of these three classes.

About the author