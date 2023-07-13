Scourgebane stat in WoW Dragonflight, explained

Those who have already played the Dawn of the Infinite dungeon in World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.1.5 might have stumbled across a new stat called Scourgebane. If you were confused at first, you’re not alone, as so were we.

The newest update introduced four new stats for a few items—Scourgebane, Timestrike, Demonbane, and Spirit. Well, to be more precise, three of them are new, with Spirit being reintroduced to the game, though it’s slightly altered compared to its original version.

Either way, while Timestrike is found on four different items, the rest of them can be found on only one each, at least so far. If you’re eager to find out more about Scourgebane, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s everything we know so far.

What is the Scourgebane stat in WoW Dragonflight?

Like the other new stats in WoW Dragonflight, Scourgebane is a statistic that has a special effect in combat. An item with Scourgebane triggers the Lion’s Light spell while equipped, which deals holy damage against Undead enemies, according to Wowhead. This, naturally, can come in handy in plenty of situations, for example when doing the Azmourne Time Rift event.

The effect looks truly powerful in some instances, but so far, it’s tied to only one item in the game, and obtaining it isn’t exactly the easiest thing to do.

Where to find Scourgebane stat in WoW Dragonflight

To get your hands on Scourgebane, you need to complete the Dawn of the Infinite megadungeon and hope for a lucky drop of Quel’Zaram, High Blade of the Lion. The item is a one-handed sword, meaning only Paladins, Warriors, and Death Knights can use it.

The epic battle between the Horde and the Alliance makes an appearance in Dawn of the Infinite. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The sword can drop from two different bosses during the Dawn of The Infinite megadungeon—Anduin Lothar and Grommash Hellscream. One of them will appear during your encounter with a penultimate boss called Time-Lost Battlefield. Nevertheless, completing the dungeon is no piece of cake, so make sure to prepare properly if you want to conquer it.

