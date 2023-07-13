WoW Dragonflight: How to activate Hard Mode in Dawn of the Infinite megadungeon

The Dawn of the Infinite megadungeon, added with World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.1.5, has a Hard Mode. But how do you activate it?

Different than Heroic Mode, Hard Mode is an optional mode you can activate in the dungeon itself by performing a special activity. This will significantly increase the difficulty of the encounter and as a result, you’ll get better rewards and even some achievements to go with your pretty loot.

The Dawn of the Infinite megadungeon on drops 441 item level gear, but once you trigger Hard Mode, that gear will be packed with more stats and it will be 447 item level. So, here’s how you can get your piece of the pie and trigger the Hard Mode in Dawn of the Infinite.

Dawn of the Infinite Hard Mode is triggered by collecting artifacts and bringing them to the last boss without dying

To activate Dawn of the Infinite Hard Mode, you and your teammates have to pick up four artifacts and take them to the final boss of the dungeon without dying. Each artifact needs to be picked up by a different person and once you’re holding it tightly in your little hands, you can’t jump or mount. In case you somehow drop a precious artifact, other players can pick it up, but it has to be within 10 seconds.

After you’ve collected them all, take them to Chrono-Lord Deios. I advise you to clear out the entire dungeon before picking up those artifacts, just to have a bit more wiggle room for progression and unexpected circumstances.

Related: Best trinkets from the Dawn of the Infinite megadungeon in WoW Dragonflight

Locations of all Time-Lost Artifacts in Dawn of the Infinite

The first artifact is in the room where you defeated the Manifested Timeways. The item that looks like an hourglass can be found right behind the exit portal.

The second artifact will appear in the room where you take down Tyr, the Infinite Keeper. The little hourglass will spawn right at your feet.

Similarly, the third and fourth artifacts spawn in the middle of the room after you defeat Morchie and Time-Lost Battlefield.

How to trigger the Hard Mode event in Dawn of the Infinite

To trigger the Hard Mode event in Dawn of the Infinite, take all four artifacts to the last boss. Once there, engage the fight and during the early stages, the boss will spawn Infinite Keepers, mobs that summon portals. You need to enter the big gray circle around the mob and throw the artifact in. At first, the boss will spawn only one keeper, and the last two mobs will come in pair.

Rewards for completing the Hard Mode event in Dawn of the Infinite

If you manage to defeat this boss without dying a single time with artifacts, you’ll get the Put That Thing Back Where It Came From! achievement, Ensemble: Infinite Acolyte’s Regalia account-wide transmog set, and a chance for seeing some 447 item level loot.

About the author