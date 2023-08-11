This WoW player didn’t get a Keystone Hero achievement on just one class, but 13

Mythic+ dungeons are the perfect place to showcase your class mastery, game understanding, and the ability to make snap decisions and quickly adapt. One World of Warcraft player went above and beyond every expectation and got the Keystone Hero achievement not just on one class, but on 13.

After weeks and weeks of grinding Mythic+ dungeons, one player shared a screenshot on WoW’s subreddit on Aug. 10 that shows they have obtained the Keystone Hero achievement on each and every spec in the game.

For this achievement, not only do you need to have all 13 classes leveled up and geared, but you also have to complete and time Mythic+ dungeons so that you get at least a Mythic+ rating of 2500. Generally speaking, this means you should time +17 or +18 keys to achieve this incredible feat.

When discussing the favorite and the most hated classes and specs, the player admitted they don’t actually enjoy specs with no tank or healer options. The task of getting the KSH achievement was most demanding for them on Vengeance Hunter because of the current play style.

In April, we saw another player make it to the Keystone Master on all specs. This achievement, however, is less challenging than the KSH because of the rating difference. The KSM achievement is only to get the 2000 rating and the final push for 500 points is exhausting and far more complex because the enemies will have more HP, deal more damage, and you and your team will need to be more coordinated when it comes to CC, interrupts, and pulls.

