The start and end dates for all World of Warcraft arena seasons

From season one to 33, here are the start and end dates for all arena seasons in WoW.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Blizzard introduced the arena with The Burning Crusade expansion in 2007, expanding World of Warcraft PvP from open-world and battlegrounds to a more confined, more competitive mode.

In each arena season, players can test their skills and climb the ranks in teams of two, three, and five. At the end of each season, which ranges from 11 weeks in the case of season 21 to 38 weeks in season 29, players will have the opportunity to earn unique rewards and titles.

The top 0.5 percent of players will earn the Gladiator title at the end of the season and the top team in each bracket will achieve the prestigious season name title. The latest season title, Cosmic Gladiator, was handed out to players on Aug. 1, 2022.

Retail seasons

SeasonTitleGladiator mountStart dateEnd date
Season oneGladiatorSwift Nether DrakeJan. 30, 2007June 19, 2007
Season twoMerciless GladiatorMerciless Nether DrakeJune 20, 2007Nov. 26, 2007
Season threeVengeful GladiatorVengeful Nether DrakeNov. 28, 2007June 23, 2008
Season fourBrutal GladiatorBrutal Nether DrakeJune 24, 2008Oct. 14, 2008
Season fiveDeadly GladiatorDeadly Gladiator’s Frost WyrmDec. 16, 2008April 14, 2009
Season sixFurious GladiatorFurious Gladiator’s Frost WyrmApril 21, 2009Aug. 25, 2009
Season sevenRelentless GladiatorRelentless Gladiator’s Frost WyrmSept. 1, 2009Jan. 19, 2010
Season eightWrathful GladiatorWrathful Gladiator’s Frost WyrmFeb. 2, 2010Oct. 12, 2010
Season nineVicious GladiatorVicious Gladiator’s Twilight DrakeDec. 14, 2010June 28, 2011
Season 10Ruthless GladiatorRuthless Gladiator’s Twilight DrakeJuly 5, 2011Nov. 29, 2011
Season 11Cataclysmic GladiatorCataclysmic Gladiator’s Twilight DrakeDec. 6, 2011Aug. 28, 2012
Season 12Malevolent GladiatorMalevolent Gladiator’s Cloud SerpentOct. 2, 2012March 5, 2013
Season 13Tyrannical GladiatorTyrannical Gladiator’s Cloud SerpentMarch 13, 2013Sept. 10, 2013
Season 14Grievous GladiatorGrievous Gladiator’s Cloud SerpentSept. 17, 2013Feb. 18, 2014
Season 15Prideful GladiatorPrideful Gladiator’s Cloud SerpentFeb. 25, 2014Oct. 14, 2014
Warlords season one (16)Primal GladiatorPrimal Gladiator’s Felblood GronnlingDec. 2, 2014June 23, 2015
Warlords season two (17)Wild GladiatorWild Gladiator’s Felblood GronnlingJune 30, 2015Nov. 10, 2015
Warlords season three (18)Warmongering GladiatorWarmongering Gladiator’s Felblood Gronnling
Nov. 17, 2015July 19, 2016
Legion season one (19)Vindictive GladiatorVindictive Gladiator’s Storm DragonSept. 20, 2016Dec. 13, 2016
Legion season two (20)Fearless GladiatorFearless Gladiator’s Storm DragonDec. 13, 2016March 28, 2017
Legion season three (21)Cruel GladiatorCruel Gladiator’s Storm DragonMarch 28, 2017June 13, 2017
Legion season four (22)Ferocious GladiatorFerocious Gladiator’s Storm DragonJune 13, 2017Aug. 29, 2017
Legion season five (23)Fierce GladiatorFierce Gladiator’s Storm DragonAug 29, 2017Nov. 28, 2017
Legion season six (24)Dominant GladiatorDominant Gladiator’s Storm DragonNov. 28, 2017March 20, 2018
Legion season seven (25)Demonic GladiatorDemonic Gladiator’s Storm DragonMarch 20, 2018July 17, 2018
Battle for Azeroth season one (26)Dread GladiatorDread Gladiator’s Proto-DrakeSept. 4, 2018Jan. 22, 2019
Battle for Azeroth season two (27)Sinister GladiatorSinister Gladiator’s Proto-DrakeJan. 22, 2019June 25, 2019
Battle for Azeroth season three (28)Notorious GladiatorNotorious Gladiator’s Proto-DrakeJuly 8, 2019Jan. 14, 2020
Battle for Azeroth season four (29)Corrupted GladiatorCorrupted Gladiator’s Proto-DrakeJan. 21, 2020Oct. 13, 2020
Shadowlands season one (30)Sinful GladiatorSinful Gladiator’s Soul EaterDec. 8, 2020June 28, 2021
Shadowlands season two (31)Unchained GladiatorUnchained Gladiator’s Soul EaterJuly 6, 2021Feb. 21, 2022
Shadowlands season three (32)Cosmic GladiatorCosmic Gladiator’s Soul EaterMarch 1, 2022Aug. 1, 2022
Shadowlands season four (33)Eternal GladiatorEternal Gladiator’s Soul EaterAug. 2, 2022TBA

Classic seasons

SeasonTitleGladiator mountStart date End date
Season oneInfernal GladiatorSwift Nether DrakeJune 16, 2021Sept. 7, 2021
Season twoMerciless GladiatorMerciless Nether DrakeSept. 14, 2021Jan. 10, 2022
Season threeVengeful GladiatorVengeful Nether DrakeJan. 17, 2022May 3, 2022
Season fourBrutal GladiatorBrutal Nether DrakeMay 12, 2022Aug. 29, 2022
Season fiveDeadly GladiatorDeadly Gladiator’s Frost WyrmOct. 4, 2022TBA
Season sixFurious GladiatorFurious Gladiator’s Frost WyrmTBATBA