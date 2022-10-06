The start and end dates for all World of Warcraft arena seasons

Blizzard introduced the arena with The Burning Crusade expansion in 2007, expanding World of Warcraft PvP from open-world and battlegrounds to a more confined, more competitive mode.
In each arena season, players can test their skills and climb the ranks in teams of two, three, and five. At the end of each season, which ranges from 11 weeks in the case of season 21 to 38 weeks in season 29, players will have the opportunity to earn unique rewards and titles.
The top 0.5 percent of players will earn the Gladiator title at the end of the season and the top team in each bracket will achieve the prestigious season name title. The latest season title, Cosmic Gladiator, was handed out to players on Aug. 1, 2022.
Retail seasons
|Season
|Title
|Gladiator mount
|Start date
|End date
|Season one
|Gladiator
|Swift Nether Drake
|Jan. 30, 2007
|June 19, 2007
|Season two
|Merciless Gladiator
|Merciless Nether Drake
|June 20, 2007
|Nov. 26, 2007
|Season three
|Vengeful Gladiator
|Vengeful Nether Drake
|Nov. 28, 2007
|June 23, 2008
|Season four
|Brutal Gladiator
|Brutal Nether Drake
|June 24, 2008
|Oct. 14, 2008
|Season five
|Deadly Gladiator
|Deadly Gladiator’s Frost Wyrm
|Dec. 16, 2008
|April 14, 2009
|Season six
|Furious Gladiator
|Furious Gladiator’s Frost Wyrm
|April 21, 2009
|Aug. 25, 2009
|Season seven
|Relentless Gladiator
|Relentless Gladiator’s Frost Wyrm
|Sept. 1, 2009
|Jan. 19, 2010
|Season eight
|Wrathful Gladiator
|Wrathful Gladiator’s Frost Wyrm
|Feb. 2, 2010
|Oct. 12, 2010
|Season nine
|Vicious Gladiator
|Vicious Gladiator’s Twilight Drake
|Dec. 14, 2010
|June 28, 2011
|Season 10
|Ruthless Gladiator
|Ruthless Gladiator’s Twilight Drake
|July 5, 2011
|Nov. 29, 2011
|Season 11
|Cataclysmic Gladiator
|Cataclysmic Gladiator’s Twilight Drake
|Dec. 6, 2011
|Aug. 28, 2012
|Season 12
|Malevolent Gladiator
|Malevolent Gladiator’s Cloud Serpent
|Oct. 2, 2012
|March 5, 2013
|Season 13
|Tyrannical Gladiator
|Tyrannical Gladiator’s Cloud Serpent
|March 13, 2013
|Sept. 10, 2013
|Season 14
|Grievous Gladiator
|Grievous Gladiator’s Cloud Serpent
|Sept. 17, 2013
|Feb. 18, 2014
|Season 15
|Prideful Gladiator
|Prideful Gladiator’s Cloud Serpent
|Feb. 25, 2014
|Oct. 14, 2014
|Warlords season one (16)
|Primal Gladiator
|Primal Gladiator’s Felblood Gronnling
|Dec. 2, 2014
|June 23, 2015
|Warlords season two (17)
|Wild Gladiator
|Wild Gladiator’s Felblood Gronnling
|June 30, 2015
|Nov. 10, 2015
|Warlords season three (18)
|Warmongering Gladiator
|Warmongering Gladiator’s Felblood Gronnling
|Nov. 17, 2015
|July 19, 2016
|Legion season one (19)
|Vindictive Gladiator
|Vindictive Gladiator’s Storm Dragon
|Sept. 20, 2016
|Dec. 13, 2016
|Legion season two (20)
|Fearless Gladiator
|Fearless Gladiator’s Storm Dragon
|Dec. 13, 2016
|March 28, 2017
|Legion season three (21)
|Cruel Gladiator
|Cruel Gladiator’s Storm Dragon
|March 28, 2017
|June 13, 2017
|Legion season four (22)
|Ferocious Gladiator
|Ferocious Gladiator’s Storm Dragon
|June 13, 2017
|Aug. 29, 2017
|Legion season five (23)
|Fierce Gladiator
|Fierce Gladiator’s Storm Dragon
|Aug 29, 2017
|Nov. 28, 2017
|Legion season six (24)
|Dominant Gladiator
|Dominant Gladiator’s Storm Dragon
|Nov. 28, 2017
|March 20, 2018
|Legion season seven (25)
|Demonic Gladiator
|Demonic Gladiator’s Storm Dragon
|March 20, 2018
|July 17, 2018
|Battle for Azeroth season one (26)
|Dread Gladiator
|Dread Gladiator’s Proto-Drake
|Sept. 4, 2018
|Jan. 22, 2019
|Battle for Azeroth season two (27)
|Sinister Gladiator
|Sinister Gladiator’s Proto-Drake
|Jan. 22, 2019
|June 25, 2019
|Battle for Azeroth season three (28)
|Notorious Gladiator
|Notorious Gladiator’s Proto-Drake
|July 8, 2019
|Jan. 14, 2020
|Battle for Azeroth season four (29)
|Corrupted Gladiator
|Corrupted Gladiator’s Proto-Drake
|Jan. 21, 2020
|Oct. 13, 2020
|Shadowlands season one (30)
|Sinful Gladiator
|Sinful Gladiator’s Soul Eater
|Dec. 8, 2020
|June 28, 2021
|Shadowlands season two (31)
|Unchained Gladiator
|Unchained Gladiator’s Soul Eater
|July 6, 2021
|Feb. 21, 2022
|Shadowlands season three (32)
|Cosmic Gladiator
|Cosmic Gladiator’s Soul Eater
|March 1, 2022
|Aug. 1, 2022
|Shadowlands season four (33)
|Eternal Gladiator
|Eternal Gladiator’s Soul Eater
|Aug. 2, 2022
|TBA
Classic seasons
|Season
|Title
|Gladiator mount
|Start date
|End date
|Season one
|Infernal Gladiator
|Swift Nether Drake
|June 16, 2021
|Sept. 7, 2021
|Season two
|Merciless Gladiator
|Merciless Nether Drake
|Sept. 14, 2021
|Jan. 10, 2022
|Season three
|Vengeful Gladiator
|Vengeful Nether Drake
|Jan. 17, 2022
|May 3, 2022
|Season four
|Brutal Gladiator
|Brutal Nether Drake
|May 12, 2022
|Aug. 29, 2022
|Season five
|Deadly Gladiator
|Deadly Gladiator’s Frost Wyrm
|Oct. 4, 2022
|TBA
|Season six
|Furious Gladiator
|Furious Gladiator’s Frost Wyrm
|TBA
|TBA