The start and end dates for all World of Warcraft arena seasons

From season one to 33, here are the start and end dates for all arena seasons in WoW.

Blizzard introduced the arena with The Burning Crusade expansion in 2007, expanding World of Warcraft PvP from open-world and battlegrounds to a more confined, more competitive mode.

In each arena season, players can test their skills and climb the ranks in teams of two, three, and five. At the end of each season, which ranges from 11 weeks in the case of season 21 to 38 weeks in season 29, players will have the opportunity to earn unique rewards and titles.

The top 0.5 percent of players will earn the Gladiator title at the end of the season and the top team in each bracket will achieve the prestigious season name title. The latest season title, Cosmic Gladiator, was handed out to players on Aug. 1, 2022.

Retail seasons

Season Title Gladiator mount Start date End date Season one Gladiator Swift Nether Drake Jan. 30, 2007 June 19, 2007 Season two Merciless Gladiator Merciless Nether Drake June 20, 2007 Nov. 26, 2007 Season three Vengeful Gladiator Vengeful Nether Drake Nov. 28, 2007 June 23, 2008 Season four Brutal Gladiator Brutal Nether Drake June 24, 2008 Oct. 14, 2008 Season five Deadly Gladiator Deadly Gladiator’s Frost Wyrm Dec. 16, 2008 April 14, 2009 Season six Furious Gladiator Furious Gladiator’s Frost Wyrm April 21, 2009 Aug. 25, 2009 Season seven Relentless Gladiator Relentless Gladiator’s Frost Wyrm Sept. 1, 2009 Jan. 19, 2010 Season eight Wrathful Gladiator Wrathful Gladiator’s Frost Wyrm Feb. 2, 2010 Oct. 12, 2010 Season nine Vicious Gladiator Vicious Gladiator’s Twilight Drake Dec. 14, 2010 June 28, 2011 Season 10 Ruthless Gladiator Ruthless Gladiator’s Twilight Drake July 5, 2011 Nov. 29, 2011 Season 11 Cataclysmic Gladiator Cataclysmic Gladiator’s Twilight Drake Dec. 6, 2011 Aug. 28, 2012 Season 12 Malevolent Gladiator Malevolent Gladiator’s Cloud Serpent Oct. 2, 2012 March 5, 2013 Season 13 Tyrannical Gladiator Tyrannical Gladiator’s Cloud Serpent March 13, 2013 Sept. 10, 2013 Season 14 Grievous Gladiator Grievous Gladiator’s Cloud Serpent Sept. 17, 2013 Feb. 18, 2014 Season 15 Prideful Gladiator Prideful Gladiator’s Cloud Serpent Feb. 25, 2014 Oct. 14, 2014 Warlords season one (16) Primal Gladiator Primal Gladiator’s Felblood Gronnling Dec. 2, 2014 June 23, 2015 Warlords season two (17) Wild Gladiator Wild Gladiator’s Felblood Gronnling June 30, 2015 Nov. 10, 2015 Warlords season three (18) Warmongering Gladiator Warmongering Gladiator’s Felblood Gronnling

Nov. 17, 2015 July 19, 2016 Legion season one (19) Vindictive Gladiator Vindictive Gladiator’s Storm Dragon Sept. 20, 2016 Dec. 13, 2016 Legion season two (20) Fearless Gladiator Fearless Gladiator’s Storm Dragon Dec. 13, 2016 March 28, 2017 Legion season three (21) Cruel Gladiator Cruel Gladiator’s Storm Dragon March 28, 2017 June 13, 2017 Legion season four (22) Ferocious Gladiator Ferocious Gladiator’s Storm Dragon June 13, 2017 Aug. 29, 2017 Legion season five (23) Fierce Gladiator Fierce Gladiator’s Storm Dragon Aug 29, 2017 Nov. 28, 2017 Legion season six (24) Dominant Gladiator Dominant Gladiator’s Storm Dragon Nov. 28, 2017 March 20, 2018 Legion season seven (25) Demonic Gladiator Demonic Gladiator’s Storm Dragon March 20, 2018 July 17, 2018 Battle for Azeroth season one (26) Dread Gladiator Dread Gladiator’s Proto-Drake Sept. 4, 2018 Jan. 22, 2019 Battle for Azeroth season two (27) Sinister Gladiator Sinister Gladiator’s Proto-Drake Jan. 22, 2019 June 25, 2019 Battle for Azeroth season three (28) Notorious Gladiator Notorious Gladiator’s Proto-Drake July 8, 2019 Jan. 14, 2020 Battle for Azeroth season four (29) Corrupted Gladiator Corrupted Gladiator’s Proto-Drake Jan. 21, 2020 Oct. 13, 2020 Shadowlands season one (30) Sinful Gladiator Sinful Gladiator’s Soul Eater Dec. 8, 2020 June 28, 2021 Shadowlands season two (31) Unchained Gladiator Unchained Gladiator’s Soul Eater July 6, 2021 Feb. 21, 2022 Shadowlands season three (32) Cosmic Gladiator Cosmic Gladiator’s Soul Eater March 1, 2022 Aug. 1, 2022 Shadowlands season four (33) Eternal Gladiator Eternal Gladiator’s Soul Eater Aug. 2, 2022 TBA

Classic seasons