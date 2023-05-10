How to start and complete the Here We Go Again quest in WoW Dragonflight

Here We Go Again is a World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.1 quest that continues the Embers of Neltharion campaign and takes you back to Zaralek Cavern to meet Ebyssian. Once you accept this quest, you’ll continue the campaign story and start the Inherited Sin chapter.

The Inherited Sin chapter is the fifth chapter of the campaign that will, upon completing it, award you a new Dragonriding drake called Winding Slitherdrake you can add to your collection.

So, here’s how you can start and complete the Here We Go Again quest in Dragonflight.

How to start Here We Go Again in WoW Dragonflight

To get the Here We Go Again quest and start the Inherited Sin chapter, you’ll first need to complete the first four chapters of the Embers of Neltharion storyline. This includes the following chapters:

A Creche Divided

Breaking Ground

Sundered Legacy

The Ancient Bargain

After you have completed the story chapters, you need to head to Valdrakken to the Seat of the Aspects and speak to Ebyssian at the 61, 40 coordinates. He will then ask you to meet with him in Zaralek Cavern.

How to complete Here We Go Again in WoW Dragonflight

Once you’ve accepted the quest, you can ask Kalecgos who is also at the top of the Seat of the Aspects to teleport you to Zaralek Cavern. If you prefer the old-fashioned way of traveling, you can always jump onto your Dragonriding drake and head there yourself.

Ebyssain will be waiting for you in Zaralek Cavern at the 45, 27 coordinates. Talk to him once you arrive, turn in the quest, and accept the next quest in the chain—The Obisidian Rest. Here’s the full list of quests you need to complete in the Inherited Sin chapter:

Here We Go Again The Obsidian Rest Report: Battlefield Ruins Blow It Up and Thinning Their Defenses and Intercepting Communications Air Superiority Investigating the Unknown Break Them Out and Worst of the Worst

After you turn in the Break Them Out and Worst of the Worst quests, you’ll get Winding Slitherdrake Dragonriding mount to use across the Dragon Isles and Zaralek Cavern.