How to open Primordial Arcane Cache in WoW Dragonflight

As Patch 10.0.7 for World of Warcraft graced the inhabitants of Azeroth, WoW players rushed into the live servers to experience the latest content. One of the main points of interest for this patch is Zskera Vaults, the first stepping stone to getting an Onyx Annulet.

Onyx Annulet resembles Borrowed Power, but Onyx is more of a catch-up item that is likely to get used more by players who were late to the expansion. An Onyx Annulet alone won’t mean much, however, since players will need to harness its true potential with Primordial Stones.

Like the annulet itself, Primordial Stones can also be acquired from Zskera Vaults. Primordial Stones can also be upgraded with Unstable Elementiums, making the Onyx Annulet even stronger. While there will be best-in-slot Primordial Stones for each class, the unused ones will still serve a purpose since they can be recycled into Dormant Primordial Fragments.

The Primordial Arcane Cache is one of many chests inside Zskera Vaults, and it stores Humming Arcana Stone.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

How do you open Primordial Arcane Cache in WoW Dragonflight?

Players will need to acquire the Reflective Arcane Ward buff before being able to open the Primordial Arcane Cache in WoW Dragonflight. This buff can be acquired from a blue-glowing and floating shard.

Search the rooms for a blue-glowing shard to receive the Reflective Arcane Ward buff.

After acquiring the buff, return to the room with Primordial Arcane Cache and open it.

With the Reflective Arcane Ward buff, players can open the Primordial Arcana Cache in WoW Dragonflight.