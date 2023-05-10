How to get WoW’s Dragonflight Season 2 Hero achievement

In World of Warcraft Dragonflight season two, the most resilient and skilled players will have two new achievements they can work toward—Dragonflight Keystone Master: Season Two and Dragonflight Keystone Hero: Season Two.

While most seasonal achievements are specific to the type of content you doing, such as Mythic+ dungeons, raids, or PvP, new achievements look to unify gamers of all kinds under two common achievements. You’ll also have shiny new rewards to go with those two achievements as a token for your efforts.

If you plan on playing Dragonflight on high levels, here’s how you can obtain the must-have Dragonflight Season 2 Hero achievement.

How to get the Dragonflight Season 2 Hero achievement

Similar to Dragonflight Keystone Master: Season Two achievement, Dragonflight Keystone Hero: Season Two can be obtained by obtaining at least one of three mandatory achievements:

Dragonflight Keystone Hero: Season Two

Elite: Dragonflight Season 2

Mythic: Scalecommander Sarkareth

To get Keystone Hero achievement, you need to reach at least 2500 Mythic+ rating. To reach this rating, you want to run as many Mythic+ dungeons and time them. Generally, timing +17 and +18 keys should do the trick.

Another route you can take is to defeat Scalecommander Sarkareth on Mythic difficulty. Unlike Mythic+ dungeons and the Keystone Hero achievement, this will take significantly more time and effort invested and you’ll depend on other players in your raid to make progress.

If you feel like PvPing, you can queue up for Rated PvP content like Arenas and Solo Shuffle and work your way to the achievement by getting to that Elite rank. Elite is the highest rank you can obtain by hitting that 2400 rating mark in rated PvP scenarios.

Once you have either one of these achievements, you’ll get the Dragonflight Keystone Hero: Season Two achievement and Obsidian Aspectral Earthstone that can be used to unlock “additional visual effects for certain Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible class set appearances.”