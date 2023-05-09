How to get WoW’s Dragonflight season 2 Master achievement

A new achievement to get in Dragonflight season two.

World of Warcraft Dragonflight season two has a lot in store for players—a new dungeon pool, affixes, Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible, balancing changes, and seasonal rewards you can show off to your friends after you obtain them, including the new Dragonflight season two Master achievement you can obtain.

Unlike other seasonal achievements which are limited to either PvE or PvP environment, Dragonflight season two Master is the way for Blizzard Entertainment to reward PvPers and PvErs at the same time.

No matter if you love running Mythic+ dungeons or raids, or you’re always either in the queue for Solo Shuffle, here’s how you can get the Dragonflight season two achievement.

How to get the Dragonflight season two Master achievement

Dragonflight season two Master achievement is a seasonal achievement specific to the new season. To get it, you’ll need to obtain one of three achievements—Heroic: Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible, Dragonflight Keystone Master: Season Two, or Challenger II: Dragonflight Season 2.

To complete these achievements, you need:

Heroic: Aberrus: Complete the new raid on Heroic difficulty

Complete the new raid on Heroic difficulty Shadowed Crucible: Reach 2000 Mythic+ rating

Reach 2000 Mythic+ rating Dragonflight Keystone Master / Challenger: Hit the rank of Challenger II

All of these achievements are specifically tied to Dragonflight season two and can be obtained once the season starts on May 9 for North American players and on May 10 for European players.

As a reward, you’ll get Draconic Mark of Mastery, an item that can be given to Norzko the Proud at the Obsidian Rest in Zaralek Cavern for a piece of Heroic item-level tier gear.

If you have a lot of alts on your account, each of them can earn the same achievement and obtain a unique piece of tier gear.