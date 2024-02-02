How to get the Underworld Band in WoW Classic

The Underworld Band is one of the most potent options a World of Warcraft Classic player can add to their build if they’re looking to increase the amount of Shadow damage they deal with their spells.

Priests specced into a DPS build, as well as Warlocks, are the most common users of Shadow damage in WoW Classic, so they’re going to be the ones that will be most interested in obtaining this ring. The Underworld Band gives stats of +10 Stamina, +6 Spirit, and +14 bonus damage to all Shadow damage spells you cast, which makes it among the best items in the game for its level bracket. The only catch is that it’s exceptionally rare to find.

Getting your hands on the Underworld Band is a total matter of luck. The only way you can circumvent and work around its less-than-one-percent drop chance is by buying one for a ton of gold from the Auction House.

The Underworld Band is unique in that it is an epic-quality item, but it’s not found during the endgame of WoW Classic. This ring, instead, can be equipped as early as the middle of the leveling process, so chances are, you might be using it up until you reach the endgame anyway. Epic items are hard to come by while leveling in WoW, so getting one during your late 30s is definitely going to be advantageous as you quest upward to level 60.

Underworld Band level requirements, stats, and drop chance in WoW Classic

Stranglethorn is one of the zones where the Underworld Band has been known to drop. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The required level for the Underworld Band is 38, which is perfect for the midsection of the WoW Classic questing experience, as well as the second phase of WoW Classic’s Season of Discovery. Shadow Priests and Warlocks looking to amplify their damage during phase two of SoD will find that the Underworld Band is going to be a best-in-slot option. With the level capped at 40 in phase two of SoD, the level 38 requirement for the Underworld Band means there won’t be many other options available at such a high damage-boosting threshold.

The Underworld Band is a very rare world drop, which means it has a very random and very low chance to drop off any level-appropriate mob that you encounter while playing World of Warcraft. But the Underworld Band is most commonly found in dungeons such as Mauradon and Zul’farrak, as well as open-world zones like Stranglethorn Vale, Feralas, and Desolace. These zones commonly intersect with players leveling through their mid-30s to 40s, so you won’t have to go far out of your way if you’re looking to farm the Underworld Band, especially during the second phase of SoD.