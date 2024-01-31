How to get the Gut Ripper dagger in WoW Classic

For World of Warcraft Classic players leveling in the back end of the game—regardless of a traditional or Hardcore playstyle—there is one particular dagger that stands head-and-shoulders above all others: Gut Ripper.

Gut Ripper is an epic-quality dagger with a minimum level requirement of 40, and is one of the best mid-to-late-game daggers in WoW Classic. Although almost every class in the game can use daggers, Gut Ripper is an exceptional option for Rogues in particular. The dagger has a base DPS stat of 33.9, with a chance on hit to wound your target for an extra 95 to 121 damage, making it one of the strongest daggers for its level range. Hardcore players will find this dagger is among the best when faced with some of the tougher sections of the leveling process as it makes encounters with same-level mobs feel marginally trivialized.

If you’re a Rogue player who is at least level 40 and has access to some of the game’s later dungeons, you should be making an effort to acquire this weapon yourself or at least getting enough gold to purchase it off the auction house.

Here’s how you can get the Gut Ripper dagger for yourself in WoW Classic and WoW Season of Discovery.

WoW Classic: Gut Ripper sources and drop chance

It’s likely Gut Ripper will be on many Rogues’ radars when SoD phase two launches. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The most common place where the Gut Ripper dagger drops in World of Warcraft Classic is going to be in dungeons ranging between levels 40 and 50. The most common dungeons where Gut Ripper drops are Mauradon and Zul’Farrak. Keep in mind that the drop rate for Gut Ripper is incredibly low (less than one-tenth of one percent, according to WoW database Wowhead), and you’re going to have to run these two dungeons in particular if you want to effectively farm the dagger. Gut Ripper also drops from open-world enemies in level-appropriate zones such as Feralas and Tanaris.

In the second phase of WoW Classic’s Season of Discovery, Gut Ripper is going to be a highly sought-after item. The dagger has a minimum level requirement of 40, which just so happens to be the max level for the second phase of SoD. This intersection of levels makes Gut Ripper a perfect option for the second phase of the season. While the dagger’s sources might be difficult to farm during phase two of SoD, we recommend making the effort to farm it regardless.

Many players will end up resorting to purchasing the dagger from the auction house, though. Since it is of epic quality and is a ridiculously rare item with a low drop rate, it’s going to have a heavy price point attached to it. On most WoW Classic servers, the Gut Ripper dagger can be found for a price of anywhere between 500 and 1,500 gold.