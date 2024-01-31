WoW SoD: All PvP changes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery phase 2

The second phase of World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery is just around the corner, as it’s set to release on Feb. 8. Luckily, we already know about a bunch of changes coming to SoD phase two, including for PvP.

Blizzard Entertainment has been listening to players’ feedback about WoW SoD over the past couple months, and the community is praising the devs for being so responsive. With phase two starting soon, it seems more positive changes are coming, and in the next phase, PvP should be much easier to navigate. Here are all the PvP changes coming in WoW Classic Season of Discovery phase two.

All PvP changes in WoW SoD phase two

Matchmaking adjustments

PvP is seeing substantial changes with the second phase. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Most importantly, Blizzard is making much-needed improvements to matchmaking. In phase one, players frequently complained about battlegrounds’ matchmaking being unfair, as the system often matches solo players against well-coordinated premade groups in Warsong Gulch. While Blizzard isn’t planning to implement a solo queue, another vital update is on its way.

In phase two of Season of Discovery, Blizzard is making a crucial change to PvP matchmaking that depends on the size of your party. If you’re in a group of five or fewer players, you’re more likely to match with other groups of five or fewer. If you’re in a raid of six or more, you’re more likely to match with other raids. This means premade groups will be more likely to face other premades.

Obviously, this could make queue times longer, and that’s why Blizzard is implementing a failsafe. If queues take too long, after a certain time has passed, the above matchmaking rules won’t apply, so players will be able to jump into battlegrounds as fast as possible.

New PvP event: The Blood Moon

New PvP event awaits. Image via Blizzard

All these matchmaking changes are just the beginning, as phase two also includes a new outdoor PvP event—the Blood Moon, which is expected to launch on Feb. 8 as well.

The Blood Moon will happen in Stranglethorn Vale, and unlike the Battle for Ashenvale in the first phase, it will occur on a specific schedule. It will take place every three hours, with a set duration of 30 minutes. Interestingly, the Blood Moon will be a free-for-all PvP event, meaning every other player you see will be your enemy.

Battle for Ashenvale minor updates

Finally Ashenvale will see some proper organization. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Changing the PvP event schedule in phase two is an intended update in response to players’ feedback, and the same system will be implemented for Battle for Ashenvale. Like the Blood Moon event, the Battle for Ashenvale will also occur on a three-hour timer. Both of these PvP events will start at different times, so they will never overlap.

With the level cap increasing to 40 in the second phase of WoW Classic Season of Discovery, it’s important to keep in mind that you won’t be able to get Battle for Ashenvale’s world buff after level 39.