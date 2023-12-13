WoW SoD: Best talent builds and Runes for Priests in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery makes old classes feel new again, and the same goes for Priests. Priests got a significant buff in SoD with stronger heals, previously unavailable spells, and even some completely new abilities.

In this guide, I’ll dive into our two recommended Priest builds—one for healing and one for DPS and PvP.

Holy Priest Healing Build in WoW Classic SoD?

This is the build I personally use when I’m healing. Normally, it would be pretty weak in regular WoW Classic, but in SoD, you can do a lot more using a few runes. Thanks to Icy Veins for the help. So, let’s start with the runes:

Penance – It’s still hard to believe you can have Penanace and not be a Discipline Priest. This is such a great addition for Priests, I’m not sure I could ever go back to healing without Penance.

Holy Priest Build. Image via classicdb

Here’s how you should spend your talent points:

Improved Renew (three points) – This simply increases how much you can heal with Renew. Since you’ll be casting this spell all the time, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t get it.

Shadow Priest DPS/PvP Build in WoW Classic SoD?

If you want to do some shadow damage and practically ditch your healing spells, this is the build for you. Shadow Priests get lots fun new spells and abilities to play with.

Here are the runes you should equip:

Void Plague – This is similar to Shadow Word: Pain, as it causes damage over time.

Shadow Priest Talent build. Image via classicdb

This is where you should spend your talent points: