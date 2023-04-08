How to get the River Rapids Wrangler achievement in WoW: Dragonflight

Nestled in the mountains of the Azure Span is one of WoW: Dragonflight’s most fun minigames: Ruriq’s River Rapids Ride. Not only is it endlessly replayable, but toy collectors and achievement hunters have good reason to play through it.

If players catch 40 fish during Ruriq’s River Rapids Ride, they’ll be awarded the achievement “River Rapids Wrangler,” as well as the Tuskarr Dinghy toy, a Tuskarr-themed boat that allows them to raft across any body of water in the game.

Here’s how to catch 40 fish during the River Rapids ride in WoW: Dragonflight and earn the River Rapids Wrangler achievement for yourself.

How to get the Tuskarr Dinghy toy in WoW: Dragonflight

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Players can first attempt the River Rapids Ride during the Kauriq Gleamlet questline in the Azure Span. “Ruriq’s River Rapids Ride” is the final quest in that questline, and players will have their first shot at collecting 40 fish during the minigame when they first do that quest. After completing that quest, you can return to Ruriq in the Azure Span at coordinates [45, 54] if you ever want to take another stab at the minigame.

Related: WoW Dragonflight Community Feast guide: Spawn timer, how to gain reputation, and more

The best way to collect 40 fish during the River Rapids Ride minigame is to use both abilities on your hotbar: Throw Net and Drop Wide Net. The range on Throw Net is absurdly long, giving you ample opportunities to catch fish from far beyond the boundaries of the raft. Additionally, Drop Wide Net ensures that you won’t miss any fish underneath you during your ride. Fish can be identified by glowing white beams of light scattered throughout the river.

Be sure to look behind you sometimes—especially during the first section of the ride—as the fish do have a relatively quick respawn rate that can be taken advantage of. Following each descent down a waterfall, the River Rapids Ride will get increasingly faster during each section, so you should make it a priority to catch as many fish as possible during the early portions of the minigame, when things are a bit easier.

Related: How to get the Atomic Recalibrator toy in WoW: Dragonflight

You can track how many fish you’ve caught by way of a buff in the upper-right-hand corner of your screen. So long as you pass 40 fish, you’ll be rewarded with the River Rapids Wrangler achievement, as well as the Tuskarr Dinghy toy.