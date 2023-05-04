How to get the Old Trunk Key in WoW Dragonflight

If you’ve been exploring the new underground zone Zaralek Cavern in the latest WoW Dragonflight update, chances are you’ve stumbled across the Old Trunk sitting in the back of a cart in Glimmerogg.

The first time I saw it, I couldn’t help but wonder what sort of amazing treasure it had inside. But then when I tried to open it, I realized I needed a key. I had no idea where to look since there were no obvious hints. After a bit of trial and error, I figured out where to find it. It was a pain for me, but it’ll be a breeze for you if you follow the steps below.

How to open the Old Trunk in WoW Dragonflight

The Old Trunk Key is actually split into five pieces, all of which have been stolen by Thieving Rock Mice. You can find them in and around Glimmerrogg, but they do a pretty good job of keeping themselves hidden. The fact they’re tiny doesn’t help, either.

The good news is their locations are fixed. To find them, head to the following coordinates:

Thieving Rock Mouse 1: 42.67, 82.46

Thieving Rock Mouse 2: 42.15, 80.13

Thieving Rock Mouse 3: 41.67, 82.17

Thieving Rock Mouse 4: 43.69, 83.80

Thieving Rock Mouse 5: 43.03, 82.52

If you’d prefer to find them without the coordinates, I’d recommend typing in the target command along with their name as you make your way through the area. This will make it easier to spot them.

After finding all five, you’ll receive the Old Trunk Key. Head back to the Old Trunk in Glimmerogg and open it with the key. You’ll receive Whelpling’s Shadowflame Crest Fragments and Flintstones, and also have a chance of finding a high-level item, so it’s worth the effort.