How to get Research Chest Key in WoW Dragonflight

Zskera Vaults in World of Warcraft Dragonflight are overflowing with players after Patch 10.0.7 because people are looking to claim their Onyx Annulet as soon as possible.

Getting an Onyx Annulet is only the beginning of a journey, however, since the real fun starts when you start exploring socket options. Annulets can be powered up with Primordial Stones, which can also be found inside Zskera Vaults.

Primordial Stones can also be upgraded with Unstable Elementiums, a jewelcrafting craftable item that requires Dormant Primordial Fragments, one of which can be found inside a Research Chest inside a Zskera Vault.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Where do you get the Research Chest Key in WoW Dragonflight?

The Research Chest itself is located on the bottom floor of the Zskera Vault. To find its key, you’ll need to start floating and head to the room with the Primordial Anvil, which is located just above the floor above the ground level.

Inside the Primordial Anvil room, there’s a pile of skeletons that you can interact with. After digging for a few seconds, players will get to pick up the Research Chest Key and some Elemental Overflow.

After grabbing the Research Chest Key, head down to the bottom floor and open the Research Chest to claim a Dormant Primordial Fragment and more Elemental Overflow.

There are more chests to unlock in Zskera Vaults, including the Primordial Arcane Cache. To open this one, players will first need to receive a specific buff that will allow them to unlock the chest without getting interrupted.