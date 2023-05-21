How to get Obsidian Cobraskin in WoW Dragonflight

Crafting reagents are necessary items for those wanting to craft their gear in World of Warcraft. One such item that you may need is Obsidian Cobraskin.

While there isn’t much information on the Obsidian Cobraskin, we know that it’s a durable scale that can rarely be found in a skinned Elusive Magma Cobra. So, here’s everything you need to know about the Elusive Magma Cobra and how to get the Obsidian Cobraskin in WoW Dragonflight.

How to get Obsidian Cobraskin in Dragonflight, explained

As the Obsidian Cobraskin is a reagent that is rarely found in the Elusive Magma Cobra, you’ll first need to find the cobra, which is located in the Zaralek Cavern.

But as the name suggests, this creature is elusive, so you’ll need points in Bait Crafting and Mastery from the Skinning profession.

What are Bait Craft and Mastery, and why are they important?

Bait Crafting allows you to craft Elusive Creature Bait. So, when you place the bait, you will lure out an elusive creature, like the Elusive Magma Cobra, for a limited time. You must put 10 points into Bait Crafting to unlock the sub-specialization, Mastery.

If you’ve put enough points into Mastery, you can reduce bait cooldown, which means you have more chances of drawing out the elusive creatures. Leveling up the Mastery can also increase creature quality, so when you lure creatures to you, they will be of higher quality.

However, it’s important to note that 20 points in Mastery will help you to ‘sometimes’ lure elite creatures with your Elusive Creature Bait, and maxing out Mastery, 40 points, will draw in rare creatures.

Although you may want to put only 20 points into Mastery, the Elusive Magma Cobra is a rare creature, so the only way to lure it out is with a fully maxed-out Mastery.

If you didn’t choose the Skinning profession, you could also work with one of your friends who is a Skinner. Or, you can set up a group and find others in your region to work with.

How to craft Elusive Creature Bait

You must have at least one point in Bait Crafting to craft Elusive Creature Bait. Once you do, you’ll find the recipe for the bait in your Dragon Isles Skinning Journal under “Bait Recipes.”

To craft the bait, you need 10 pieces of Maybe Meat, often dropped by creatures across the Dragon Isles. Alternatively, you can buy it from the Auction House if you’re a little more cashed up. As soon as you’ve crafted your Elusive Creature Bait, you can finally head to the Zaralek Cavern.

Best locations to lure Elusive Magma Cobra in the Zaralek Cavern

Inside the Zaralek Cavern, you’ll need to place your bait and wait for the Elusive Magma Cobra to be lured to you.

Some of the best locations I’ve found to lure the cobra are at the following coordinates:

44.0, 47.2

44.0, 48.6

44.05, 47.87

44.6, 47.4

However, a few things to remember is that the Elusive Magma Cobra has a 12-hour cooldown; thus, having the cooldown reduction by maxing out Mastery is essential. Like most rare creatures, they can sometimes be elusive and may not drop the Obsidian Cobraskin. So, you may have to return once the bait cooldown timer is up and try again.

Should I buy Obsidian Cobraskin from the Auction House?

While the Auction House is a great place to purchase materials and gear, I would not recommend purchasing Obsidian Cobraskin from your region’s Auction House, as one piece can sell for upwards of 65,000 gold.

However, if you are curious, you can use The Undermine Journal, which has moved to The Undermine Exchange, to see how much the going rate for Obsidian Cobraskin is in your region’s Auction House. Still, it’s probably not worth purchasing outright.

Getting Obsidian Cobraskin is quite time-consuming as you must have points in Bait Crafting and maxed-out Mastery in the Skinning profession. But as it’s a rare reagent for the Dragon Isles Blacksmithing profession and associated gear, it can be worth it.

